In a viral TikTok video, Alyssa Hodges says Max Silvy was by her side when she gave birth to her son Ollie, despite only matching on Tinder eight weeks prior

Man Supports Tinder Match as She Gives Birth During Their Fourth Date: 'We're Still Together Now'

ALYSSA HODGES, 20, FROM BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA, WAS SUPPORTED BY MAX SILVY, 25, THROUGHOUT HER LABOUR

An Australian couple says they had only met three times in person before experiencing the miracle of birth together.

In a viral TikTok video that has garnered over 1.3 million views, Alyssa Hodges of Brisbane, said Max Silvy was by her side at the hospital when she gave birth to her son Ollie, despite only matching on Tinder eight weeks prior.

In the clip, posted last week, Hodges, 20, said she had originally planned to pick up Silvy, 25, from the airport after a work trip, but felt like she was going into labor. After finding a new ride home, Silvy joined her at the hospital — and remained by her side for the rest of the time.

"I was a little bit nervous because I was by myself, and I was also worried that — okay, yes I want him as a support person, but what if we end up breaking up in a week's time?" Hodges explained, adding that she was 19 when Ollie was born.

"We've only had a couple of dates. We didn't know each other very well," she continued. "At this stage, his parents didn't know about me or anything like that."

"But long story short," she went on, "he ended up coming and basically being my biggest support."

During the hospital visit, doctors determined that Ollie was not quite ready to be born and sent Hodges home for the next few days. In his own video shared Wednesday on Hodges' TikTok page, Silvy said he stayed with Hodges until it was finally time for her to give birth.

"So for that whole week, I stayed with her at her place [and] drove her to the hospital when she needed," he said in the clip.

After the baby was born, Silvy stayed by Hodges' side for several days while the newborn rested in the NICU.

Hospital staff even mistook Silvy as the father and allowed him to stay with her in the maternity unit, according to the TikToker.

"He didn't protest when they did call him Dad," Hodges revealed. "He just went along with it."

After Hodges and her son were released from the hospital, the new mom said Silvy took the week off from work to help care for the newborn and support her transition into motherhood.

"And we're still together now, thankfully!" she exclaimed.

In a follow-up clip, she shared photos from Ollie's birth, including images of Silvy sweetly cradling the baby boy in his arms and sleeping next to him in bed.

Speaking about their connection, Hodges told Australian outlet 7News that it didn't feel strange for Silvy to support her during her delivery.

"We both knew that we liked each other and had strong feelings for each other. But the birth was the peaking point of our relationship, it bonded us," she explained.

"Looking back, I know it was the best decision ever. I'm so glad he was there," she added.

Hodges told the TV station that she was about 6 ½ months pregnant when she joined Tinder and made it clear in her bio that she was expecting.

"I didn't want to lead anyone on, so I was being open and honest," she said. "I wanted them to know what they were getting into right off the bat."

Of their initial introduction, Silvy told the outlet, "Normally I wouldn't swipe right on a pregnant girl, but there was just something about her."

Meanwhile, Hodges' family was skeptical about their relationship at first, but ultimately came around.

"My family were taken aback by our relationship," she told 7News. "When I told my mum that Max was with me at the hospital, she was very hesitant about it. She was saying, 'What if you guys break up?' She didn't understand why anybody would want to be with someone who was pregnant and take such a big responsibility on."

Hodges' mom asked her "to think carefully" about their relationship, "but at the same time, she was saying Max was a lovely guy and she hoped it'd work out for us," the new parent said.

Currently, Hodges and Silvy are raising Ollie together and have plans to get their own place soon.

"We only lived 20 minutes apart so we'd take turns being at each other's houses," Hodges told 7News.

The mom also said that the unique start to their relationship has only made it stronger.