Australian Dad Breaks World Record with 3,206 Push-Ups in 1 Hour: 'Nothing Is Impossible'

A father in Brisbane, Australia, has beaten the world record for the most push-ups in one hour.

According to the Guinness Book of World Records, 33-year-old Lucas Helmke, an accountant by trade, performed 3,206 push-ups — which is roughly 53 reps per minute — at Brisbane's Iron Underground gym. After the November submission, Helmke's record just officially passed.

He beat the record of 3,182 push-ups previously set last April by fellow Australian Daniel Scali.

PEOPLE has reached out to the Guinness Book of World Records and Iron Underground gym for comment.

Aiming to show his son that "nothing is impossible," Helmke, who trained for two to three years for this moment, said he wanted to beat the previous record to "provide inspiration" for his 1-year-old.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Lucas Helmke. GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS

His goal in this successful record attempt was to break the exercise down to 30-second sets, performing 26 push-ups in each.

Guinness stated that 34 of Helmke's push-ups didn't qualify due to improper form. To count, each execution had to be completed without bending the knees or waist, with arms lowered until a 90 degree-angle was met at the elbow and while pushing back up to a full arms straightening for each.

Prior to Helmke and Scali, who also beat the record in 2021 for the world's longest plank, another Australian man named Jarrad Young held the title, breaking his own record three years in a row: from 2,806 push-ups in 2018 to 3,054 in 2021.

CNN reported that a 60-year-old Florida man, Rob Stirling, performed 3,264 push-ups last month, but it has not yet been officially recognized by Guinness.

Lucas Helmke. GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS

Helmke told Guinness that his accomplishment is just the beginning.

"This will be the first record I wish to set of a number of other push-up records," he said. "Then onto other physical records."

According to the Brisbane Times, the dad chose Nov. 11 for his record attempt.

"I wanted to break the record on my son's first birthday," he said.