'My Heart Goes Out to Our Friends and Family in Oz': How Celebs Are Helping Combat the Devastation in Australia

The family of the late Steve Irwin is doing all they can to help animals that have been displaced and injured.

“With so many devastating fires within Australia, my heart breaks for the people and wildlife who have lost so much. I wanted to let you know that we are SAFE,” daughter Bindi shared in an Instagram post.

“There are no fires near us @AustraliaZoo or our conservation properties,” she continued, adding that their family’s Wildlife Hospital has been “busier than ever,” and so far has treated more than 90,000 animal patients.