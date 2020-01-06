'My Heart Goes Out to Our Friends and Family in Oz': How Celebs Are Helping Combat the Devastation in Australia
The Irwins
The family of the late Steve Irwin is doing all they can to help animals that have been displaced and injured.
“With so many devastating fires within Australia, my heart breaks for the people and wildlife who have lost so much. I wanted to let you know that we are SAFE,” daughter Bindi shared in an Instagram post.
“There are no fires near us @AustraliaZoo or our conservation properties,” she continued, adding that their family’s Wildlife Hospital has been “busier than ever,” and so far has treated more than 90,000 animal patients.
Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban
“Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have donated $500,000 to Rural Fire Service,” a rep for Kidman told PEOPLE.
The couple, who hold Australia near and dear to their hearts, spoke out on their Instagram accounts about their plans to donate.
“Our family’s support, thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by the fires all over Australia. We are donating $500,000 to the Rural Fire Services who are all doing and giving so much right now,” Kidman shared on Instagram.
Urban, who was born in New Zealand and raised in Australia, also shared the same statement on Instagram.
Phoebe Waller-Bridge
The Fleabag star announced backstage at the 2020 Golden Globes that she will be auctioning off her Ralph & Russo suit and donating the funds to fire relief in Australia.
Cate Blanchett
The star used her moment at the Golden Globes to share her appreciation for those who are risking their lives to battle the wildfires.
“There are a lot of Australians in the room tonight, and I know we’re all very grateful for the callouts to our fellow compatriots who are suffering under the bushfires, so thank you,” Blanchett said. “I just want to amplify that by saying, I wanted to do a special call out to the volunteer firefighters who have been at the center of battling the climate disaster that is facing Australia.”
“When one country faces a climate disaster, we all face a climate disaster,” she added. “So thank you very much.”
LaMelo Ball
The American basketball player — who is currently playing for the Illawarra Hawks, an Australian professional basketball team — has pledged one month of his National Basketball League salary to help victims of the fires, according to a statement released by the Hawks.
“It’s sad to see what is happening on the South Coast of Australia,” Ball said in the press release. “People have lost their homes and everything they own. My parents taught me to help out wherever I can, so this is my way of helping out.”
Ball is the younger brother of NBA star Lonzo Ball and is considered a top prospect for the 2020 NBA draft.
Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios also jumped at the chance to help out, first by tweeting at Tennis Australia to suggest that the organization put on a charity exhibition match to raise funds for wildfire victims. He then tweeted that he will be donating $200 for every ace he hits at his upcoming matches.
According to CNN, Kyrgios hit 20 aces at a match on Jan. 3, adding up to a donation of $4,000 Australian.
Simu Liu
The actor, who is currently in Sydney filming Marvel’s Shang-Chi, tweeted a screenshot of a longer post he wrote to let fans know that he’s okay.
“The air is occasionally unbreathable and it sometimes rains ash – but that’s nothing compared to the rest of the country,” he wrote. “The areas in NSW and parts of Victoria are REALLY suffering.”
“The fires are raging at a far greater scale than what is happening in California and in the Amazon,” he continued. “NSW and Victoria have declared states of disaster and new evacuation orders are being issued every day,” he added.
In his tweet, Liu reminded his followers that “people are voluntarily risking their lives to keep communities and homes safe!” before adding a link to the NSW Rural Fire Service website, where anyone can donate to help.
Patricia Arquette
“I’m so grateful to be here and celebrate this, but I know tonight, Jan. 5, 2020, we’re not going to look back at this night, in the history books,” the actress began during her 2020 Golden Globes acceptance speech for her role as Dee Dee Blanchard in The Act. Instead of running down a list of thank-yous for the remainder of her time on stage, Arquette used her moment to urge everyone to focus on Australia and the future of our world.
“We’ll see a country on the brink of war. The United States of America, a President tweeting out a threat of 52 bombs, including cultural sites,” she continued. “Young people, risking their lives, traveling across the world. People not knowing if bombs will drop on their kids’ heads.”
“And the continent of Australia on fire,” she added. “So while I love my kids so much, I beg of us all to give them a better world. For our kids and their kids, we have to vote in 2020, and we have to get, beg and plead for everyone we know to vote in 2020. Thank you.”
Pink
“I am totally devastated watching what is happening in Australia right now with the horrific bushfires,” the singer tweeted on Jan. 4. “I am pledging a donation of $500,000 directly to the local fire services that are battling so hard on the frontlines,” she added. “My heart goes out to our friends and family in Oz.”
Lizzo
Currently in Queensland on tour, the artist told her Instagram followers that she’s gotten a “real time view into what’s happening with these devastating fires” and from what she’s seen, “this is a global crisis.”
She also directed her Twitter followers to donate, by posting a list of organizations they can contribute to, which includes the NSW Rural Fire Service and QLD Fire and Rescue.
Nick Kroll
The comedian-actor, who is currently on tour in Australia, enlisted Aussie actor Joel Edgerton to participate in a Twitter video that asks people to donate to the NSW Rural Fire Service. They both pointed out that many people may not know that the Rural firefighters have all volunteered to help battle the fires, which means they aren’t getting paid and they are giving up their time to put their lives on the line.
“While a lot of us very privileged people are having a very nice summer, these guys are having an incredibly tough time and are doing such an incredible job, so donate if you can,” Edgerton said in the clip, while Kroll nodded in agreement.
The duo also created the #FightFireWithAFiver hashtag to encourage those who want to help out to start with just $5.
Hilary Duff & Matthew Koma
The actress took a moment during her honeymoon to post on Instagram about how upset she was about the fires and the “strange feeling of guilt” she had for being in South Africa “where the animals are healthy and free and such devastating circumstances for others [are] occurring at the same moment.” Duff then wrote that she and her husband Koma would be donating a dollar amount “that we feel comfortable with to donate” and asked if others could “please do what you can” to help out as well.
Margot Robbie
The Australia native pleaded to her 17.6 million Instagram followers to “please donate anything you can.” She tagged several organizations people can donate to on her Instagram bio and Story, including Australian Red Cross and WIRES Wildlife Rescue. She explained that she had gone on “so many different sites to donate” and it took her less than a minute to donate to each before admitting that she’s “terrible at technology,” in an effort to show just how easy it is to help the cause.
She ended her video by saying, “Let’s give future generations that kind of childhood I was so lucky to have.”
Paris Hilton
“My heart is broken after hearing about the wildfires in Australia,” the model tweeted on Jan. 4. “Sending all my love and prayers If you can please donate to @RedCrossAU, its time to help!”
Russell Crowe
The 2020 Golden Globe winner for best actor in a miniseries or TV movie, for his portrayal of Roger Ailes, skipped out on the big night to remain in Australia to help combat the fires. Although Crowe is from New Zealand, he was raised in Australia.
Presenters Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston accepted the award on Crowe’s behalf, and delivered his pressing message about the perils of man-made climate change.
“Make no mistake, the tragedy unfolding in Australia is climate change-based,” Aniston shared, reading from Crowe’s remarks. “We need to act based on science, move our global workforce to renewable energy and respect our planet for the unique and amazing place it is. That way, we all have a future. Thank you.”
Selena Gomez
“Absolutely devastated by the fires in Australia. Praying for everyone affected and all of the first responders,” the star tweeted, before adding, “I’m making a donation and would love if you would consider doing the same if you can.” She also linked to an article that shares where you can make donations.
Hugh Jackman
The Australian actor tweeted out his thanks to those who have been fighting the wildfires, writing, “We want to express our deep gratitude to the people in Australia who are fighting these devastating bushfires. Our hearts are with everyone impacted especially those who have lost homes businesses and loved ones This is an immense tragedy for our home country #AustraliaBushfires“
Kim Kardashian West
The star clapped back at a fan on Twitter who claimed that she and her family had not donated to the relief efforts.
“Nothing gets me more heated than to see the Kardashians/Jenners talk about climate change/wildfires & not donate even a penny,” wrote the fan in a since-deleted tweet, tagging Kardashian West along with sisters Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner.
Kardashian West stressed that just because they haven’t spoken out about an issue publicly, doesn’t mean they aren’t doing their part.
“Nothing gets me more heated than to see people think they know what we donated to and to think we have to publicize everything,” Kardashian West tweeted.
While the fashion and beauty mogul didn’t reveal the details of a donation, she’s joined the growing list of celebrities who have pledged to help those affected by the wildfires.