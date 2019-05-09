Australia Prints $1.6 Billion of Currency with a Typo on Millions of Bills

While designing their new $50 banknotes to boost their anti-counterfeiting security, Australia seemingly forgot to hit the spell-check button.

According to CNN, the country has already printed 400 million of the new $50 banknotes, of which 46 million are already in use throughout Australia. The new banknotes — which were released in October — feature “innovative security features” to fight against counterfeiting, such as a holographic 50 that changes direction and a picture of a black swan that appears to fly as its being moved, a video announcing the update to the currency explains.

But it was discovered in December that the banknotes feature a typo in the microprint included next to the portrait of Edith Cowan, the first female member of an Australian parliament. In the tiny print of excerpts from Cowan’s first speech to parliament, which is placed on the note in such a way that it looks like grass in the background of her portrait, the word “responsibility” is spelled as “responsibilty.” If you still can’t catch the mistake, the last “i” at the end of the word is missing.

“These banknotes are legal tender and can continue to be used as normal. It does not affect their validity and functionality in any way,” a Reserve Bank of Australia spokesperson said in a statement to CNN. “We have reviewed our processes to remove the likelihood of such an error occurring in the future.”

The entire value of the notes already in circulation comes out to about $2.3 billion, or $1.6 billion in US dollars.

While the RBA became aware of the error last year, it wasn’t revealed to the public until Melbourne-based radio station Triple M received a tip and uploaded a picture of the mistake to their Instagram page, where it then received hundreds of likes.

“After a hot tip from the @triplemmelb family,” the radio station wrote, “we’ve found the spelling mistake on the new $50 note! #BreakingNews.”

Many users poked fun of the debacle in the comments section of the post.

“With great powr coms great responsibilty,” wrote one user.

“Let’s worry about the whole country not just the currency!” wrote another.

The RBA said they would correct the mistake for the next printing scheduled in the middle of the year.