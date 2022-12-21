30,000-Year-Old Work of Art in Australian Cave Destroyed by Vandals: 'Massive, Tragic Loss'

Vandals defaced carvings on the walls at Koonalda Cave in South Australia, which officials said are "some of the earliest evidence of Aboriginal occupation of that part of the country"

By
Jason Hahn
Jason Hahn PFP
Jason Hahn

Jason Hahn is a Human Interest and Sports Reporter for PEOPLE. He's worked at PEOPLE's Los Angeles Bureau as a writer and reporter since 2017 and has interviewed the likes of Kobe Bryant, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Tom Brady. He has a B.A. in English from the University of California, Berkeley, and a Master's degree in Journalism from Columbia University. He previously worked for Complex Magazine in New York City.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 21, 2022 08:21 PM
Koonalda Cave
Photo: alamay

Ancient artwork has been destroyed by vandals who carved a message into the walls of the national heritage site Koonalda Cave in South Australia.

According to BBC, the ancestors of Australia's Aboriginal Mirning people created art on the cave's chalk limestone walls about 30,000 years ago. The designs had survived until vandals recently entered through the cave's steel gate and carved a message over the artwork.

"Don't look now," said the message, "but this is a death cave."

Representatives of the Mirning people said the art could not be recovered or repaired.

"It's abuse to our country, and it's abuse to our history," Senior Mirning elder Uncle Bunna Lawrie told the BBC. "What's gone is gone, and we're never going to get it back."

Lawrie said the art's destruction is an example of the "constant disrespect" the Mirning people have experienced.

An investigation has been launched into the incident, according to the outlet.

South Australia Attorney-General and Aboriginal Affairs Minister Kyam Maher told Australia's ABC Radio that the vandalism at the site was "frankly shocking."

"These caves are some of the earliest evidence of Aboriginal occupation of that part of the country," he said.

Archaeologist Keryn Walshe also told The Guardian that because of the nature of the wall's surface, the art could not be saved.

"The vandals caused a huge amount of damage. The art is not recoverable," Walshe explained. "The surface of the cave is very soft."

"It is not possible to remove the graffiti without destroying the art underneath," she added. "It's a massive, tragic loss to have it defaced to this degree."

RELATED VIDEO: Diver Discovers 900-Year-Old Crusader Sword in Israel

Mirning elders said they contacted government officials about what they felt was poor security at the site earlier this year, per BBC.

The outlet said anyone found to have damaged an Aboriginal site or object could face a fine equal to $6,700 or up to six months in prison.

Related Articles
David Henrie newborn
See All of the Celebrity Babies Born in 2020
Kevin Spacey
A Timeline of Kevin Spacey's Controversies, as He Faces Sexual Assault Trial in New York City
Sienna Miller New Home Line
Launches We Love! Sienna Miller Reveals Holiday Edit with ABC Carpet & Home, Plus More New Home Products
Olivia Newton-John
Celebrities Who've Died in 2022
100 Million Year Old Plesiosaur Skeleton Found in Australia May Hold the 'Key to Future Research'
100 Million-Year-Old Plesiosaur Skeleton Found in Australia May Hold the 'Key to Future Research'
On Sunday 9 October, climate protesters from Extinction Rebellion glued themselves to the glass covering Picasso’s “Massacre in Korea” at the NGV.
Why Climate Activists Are Gluing Their Hands to Treasured Works of Art
Amber Heard and Johnny Depp attend the "Black Mass" premiere during the 2015 Toronto International Film Festival at The Elgin in Toronto, Canada.
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's Relationship Timeline
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cjir1dFDdD1/?hl=en naomiosaka Verified @ the Louvre because I am a work of art 🖼 56m
Naomi Osaka Shares a Self-Confident Message as She Visits the Louvre: 'I Am a Work of Art'
Companies That Care
PEOPLE's 100 Companies that Care 2022: Meet the Employers Putting Their Communities First
Jerry Herman
Remembering the Stars We Lost in 2019
Books The Work Wife Our Wives Under the Sea Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow
PEOPLE Picks the Best New Books of the Week
Big Daddy Weave
Celebrities We Lost to COVID-19
betty white
Celebrities Who've Died in 2021
Paige Bramlett and William
Woman, 26, Celebrates First Christmas with 7-Year-Old Son She Adopted After Being His Behavior Specialist
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker chose to wear Dolce&Gabbana for their wedding in Portofino, Italy
All the Celebrity Weddings of 2022
Jack Osbourne Engaged to Aree Gearhart
The Celebrity Engagements of 2021