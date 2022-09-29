Auschwitz Museum Explains Why Arnold Schwarzenegger Signed Their Guestbook with Famous Line from 'Terminator'

"I'll be back," the actor wrote in a guestbook for the museum, which said his visit "was planned to be relatively short" and that he promised to return and stay longer another time

By
Published on September 29, 2022 02:49 PM
Arnold Schwarzenegger visits former Nazi German Auschwitz Birkenau concentration and extermination camp

Auschwitz Museum is addressing the story behind Arnold Schwarzenegger's entry in their guestbook, which includes a catchphrase from his movie Terminator.

The 75-year-old actor and former California Governor visited the museum in Poland after he received the inaugural "Fighting Hatred" award in June from the Auschwitz Jewish Center Foundation. Following his visit, the establishment shared an image of his signature in their guestbook next to a famous line from Terminator which read, "I'll be back."

The movie quote later prompted criticism from Twitter users with one calling it "flippant" and another writing, "Not sure the tone of that was entirely suitable."

In response, the museum tweeted, "This visit was planned to be relatively short."

"The inscription was meant to be a promise to return for another and more in-depth visit," they added.

The Auschwitz Memorial also shared that Schwarzenegger visited the site to "honor all the victims of the camp and deepen his knowledge about history that would help him fight against prejudices nowadays."

Arnold Schwarzenegger visits former Nazi German Auschwitz Birkenau concentration and extermination camp
Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty

According to Variety, after he was announced as the recipient of the "Fighting Hatred" award earlier this year, Schwarzenegger said in a statement that he is a "witness to the ruins of a country broken by the Nazis."

"I saw firsthand how this hatred spun out of control and I share these painful memories with the world in the hopes of preventing future tragedies and educating soldiers about personal responsibility," the statement continued.

"I stand with the Auschwitz Jewish Center Foundation and their mission of education to ensure NEVER AGAIN."

Following the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, Schwarzenegger also spoke out about growing up in Austria and witnessing the horrors of the Nazi movement there.

