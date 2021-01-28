"Her smile brought happiness to any room she set foot in," reads the GoFundMe page for Jasmine Jacobo, who died on Jan. 13

Aunt and Uncle Take in 5 Nieces After Their 'Extraordinary' Mother Dies of COVID

A California aunt and uncle are stepping up in a huge way for their five nieces after the girls' mom recently died of COVID-19.

Jasmine Jacobo lost her battle with coronavirus on Jan. 13, according to a GoFundMe page that was set up on behalf of her family.

Realizing that Jasmine's five daughters — ages 6 to 15 — were at risk of being put in foster care, their aunt and uncle, Crystal and Fidencio Jacobo, knew they had to do something, KCBS reported.

So without hesitation, the couple — who already had a 4-year-old child — took the five girls into their three-bedroom Moreno Valley, California home.

"It was hard but it didn't matter," Crystal told the outlet. "It was something that had to be done. They're family."

Image zoom Jasmine Jacobo and her five daughters | Credit: Gofundme

According to the GoFundMe, Jasmine was "an extraordinary person, kind, caring, fun, genuine, and had a heart of gold."

"Her smile brought happiness to any room she set foot in. She lived life to the fullest and as a result, many have shared incredible unforgettable memories with her," the page reads. "We're lucky to have known her. Privileged in fact."

Sadly, Jasmine died before her daughters could say a proper goodbye, according to KCBS-TV. To make up for it, the girls now say a prayer for her every night, the outlet reported.

"I tell my mom I love her, I tell her, 'At least you're not hurting no more,'" her daughter Jazlynn told the outlet. "When she was hurting, she couldn't tell me that she loved me, but she blowed [sic] me a kiss while that mask was on her."

Added Crystal on the GoFundMe: "I know there are truly many hearts that are broken now that she is no longer with us. But the hearts that are broken the most are the 5 beautiful angels that call her mommy."

Image zoom Jasmine Jacobo | Credit: Gofundme

Once her nieces officially moved in, Crystal put a pause on nursing school so that she could focus on caring for all six children under her roof, KCBS reported.

Her husband works as a pipefitter, but Crystal said she and Fidencio are still concerned about how they'll make it through, especially after going "from three to eight."

"I put all my trust in God," Fidencio told the outlet. "He's been with us, he's blessed us and he's seen us through so much, so we know that we have a new mission."

To help ease the financial burden of a funeral plus living expenses for the girls, Crystal created the GoFundMe.

"These are such challenging times, so there is no pressure for you to contribute," she wrote on the page. "But if you [would] like to and are able to, it would be a lovely gesture and one that is appreciated by all that knew her, no matter how big or small."

"Regardless of whether you can contribute to this fund, please keep Jasmine in your thoughts, keep her memory alive," she added. "To this incredible, irreplaceable person, who was certainly taken too soon."

Those interested in donating to Jasmine's GoFundMe can do so here.