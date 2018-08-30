Canadian Mom and Her 10-Year-Old Daughter Vanish During California Camping Trip

Police in California are looking for a Canadian woman and her 10-year-old daughter after the pair mysteriously vanished during a camping trip just north of San Francisco, authorities say.

Witnesses at Fish Lake Campgrounds in Orleans said Audrey Rodrigue, 29, and her 10-year-old daughter, Emily Rodrigue, looked “happy and not in distress” just before they vanished earlier this week, according to a statement from the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.

The pair landed at the San Francisco International Airport on Saturday and rented a 2018 Ford Focus before spending the night at a hotel in Burlingame, police said.

Audrey Rodrigue/Facebook

They planned to go camping at several locations across the state, according to the statement.

“Audrey sent her boyfriend (who is still in Canada) a text message on 8/26/18, but he was unable to contact her after receiving the text,” police continued in the statement. “It is believed Audrey and Emily were headed to the Pigeon Point Hotel but they never arrived.”

Audrey’s boyfriend reported them missing on Monday and deputies headed to the Orleans campgrounds where park staff and campers recalled seeing the pair. They said Audrey and Emily left without knowing park rangers were looking for them.

Officials are enlisting the help of the public to find Audrey and Emily, sharing photos of them online and noting that they both have blonde hair and blue eyes.

On Thursday, police said in a tweet that they have “no solid information” that would lead them to the pair.

We are actively following up on leads for #AudreyandEmily. The Missing campers from Canada. So far, there has been no solid information that would lead us to them yet. Please continue to keep an eye out for them & the ‘18 gray Ford Focus 8DIN900. Thank you for everyone’s help!🙏 pic.twitter.com/dYMmAPHITM — San Mateo County S.O (@SMCSheriff) August 30, 2018

Photos from Audrey Facebook page shows the mother-daughter duo as an adventurous pair. Earlier this month, she shared a photo of a child who appeared to be Emily climbing a rock wall, writing, “This little love of mine.”

Other Facebook pictures showed Audrey and Emily kayaking and indoor surfing.