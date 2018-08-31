Mother and Daughter, 10, Found Safe After Being Reported Missing During California Camping Trip

A Canada mother and daughter are fine after briefly going missing while on a camping trip in California, police say.

Audrey Rodrigue, 29, and her 10-year-old daughter Emily checked in with detectives from the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday and appeared “healthy and in good spirits” after being reported missing just two days earlier, authorities said in a statement.

“Audrey stated she was simply enjoying time away with her daughter, traveling through various campsites and points of interest in California,” according to the statement.

Audrey’s boyfriend reported the pair missing on Monday when he was unable to contact them after they landed at San Francisco International Airport on Saturday, police said previously. After landing, the pair rented a 2018 Ford Focus before spending the night at a hotel in Burlingame.

Audrey and Emily Rodrigue Audrey Rodrigue/Facebook

After the mother-daughter duo was reported missing, police looked for them at Fish Lake Campgrounds in Orleans, where park staff and campers said they looked “happy and not in distress” before leaving.

They planned to go camping at several locations across the state, according to the initial statement. And Audrey told police on Thursday that she and her daughter were doing just that when they lost contact with her boyfriend.

Police celebrated the news in a tweet last night, writing, “#AudreyandEmily have been found! We checked in & saw both of them. They are in good health & simply enjoying their California camping trip. Thank you to everyone who assisted with spreading the word. We are so grateful for this news & wish them safe travels back home.”

#AudreyandEmily have been found! We checked in & saw both of them. They are in good health & simply enjoying their California camping trip. Thank you to everyone who assisted with spreading the word. We are so grateful for this news & wish them safe travels back home.🤗 pic.twitter.com/I4b79oQOpa — San Mateo County S.O (@SMCSheriff) August 31, 2018

Photos from Audrey’s Facebook page show the mother-daughter duo as an adventurous pair. Earlier this month, she shared a photo of a child who appeared to be Emily climbing a rock wall, writing, “This little love of mine.”

Other Facebook pictures showed Audrey and Emily kayaking and indoor surfing.