Atlanta Woman, 23, and Boyfriend, 25, Among 4 Killed When Plane Piloted by His Dad Crashes

A recent college graduate, her boyfriend and his father were among four people killed in a small plane crash in Georgia on Saturday.

Savannah Sims, 23, died alongside Morgen Smith, 25, and his father, pilot Roy Smith, 68, when their Cessna Citation went down in Gordon County around 10 a.m., CBS affiliate WGCL reported. Co-pilot Raymond Sluk, 63, was also killed.

The Cessna disappeared from radar just 10 minutes after taking off from the Atlanta Regional Airport-Falcon Field in Peachtree City, the FAA said in a statement. It was reportedly bound for Nashville.

Authorities found the crash site at 1:12 p.m., and located all four victims around 12:34 p.m. on Sunday, Gordon County Coroner’s Office Deputy Coroner Christy Nicholson said at a press conference streamed by NBC affiliate WXIA.

Friends of Sims told the outlet that she and Morgen, both of Atlanta, had celebrated their four-year anniversary on Jan. 20, and that she had graduated in May from Georgia State University.

She worked as a part-time manager of marketing and communications and auxiliary programs administrator at St. Benedict’s Episcopal School, according to her LinkedIn page.

“She always cared for everyone and knew how to bring the best out of everyone,” friend Lindsay Vaughn told WXIA. “She would always light up the room when she was around because she would spread so much positivity and encouragement.”

Sims’ sister Gabby mourned the loss on Facebook, writing, “Please pray for my family and the other two families who are experiencing this tragedy. Thank you for all the love and support we have been receiving.”

The National Transportation Safety Board, which is investigating the crash, did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.