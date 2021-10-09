4 Passengers Dead in Fiery Plane Crash at DeKalb-Peachtree Airport in Atlanta

Identities of the crash victims have not yet been released, per the FAA

All four passengers aboard a small plane have died after the aircraft crashed just after takeoff from an Atlanta airport.

On Friday afternoon, around 1:10 p.m. local time, a single-engine Cessna 210 crashed at DeKalb-Peachtree Airport, according to CNN, which cited the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

Capt. Jaeson Daniels with the DeKalb County Fire Rescue confirmed to the outlet that all four people aboard the plane died in the accident. Identities of the crash victims have not yet been released.

After crashing, the small plane caught fire and large flames and smoke were able to be seen at the crash site, FOX 5 reported.

Speaking with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from the scene, Daniels told the publication that at least 15 local firefighters who were stationed at the airport ran onto the runway and put the fire out quickly.

4 Dead in Fiery Plane Crash at Peachtree-DeKalb Airport in Atlanta

An eyewitness at the scene told WSB-TV 2 that the aircraft "was taking off, went straight up, and it took a hard right and hit the ground."

"The next thing we know we just saw a fireball. The whole plane went up in fire," the onlooker added. Another person at the scene, Keith Berry, told FOX 5 that the incident "happened pretty fast."

"[The plane] crashed, it landed, and I don't know if it was just a hard landing but it flipped and then it caught fire," the individual detailed.