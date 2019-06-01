Atlanta Girl, 10, Called a Hero After Saving 3-Year-Old Sister from Drowning in a Pool

A 10-year-old Atlanta girl is being called a hero after saving her 3-year-old sister from drowning in a pool, and the dramatic rescue was caught on camera.

Jayla Dallis and her little sister, Kali, were at the Savoy Apartment Complex in Chamblee, Georgia, on May 15 when Jayla noticed Kali submerged underwater and gasping for air for nearly two minutes. That’s when the big sister sprang into action, jumping into the pool and saving her sibling from drowning, WSB TV reported.

“She was like heavy, so I had to pull her by her hair and then I grabbed her by her waist and pulled her up,” Jayla said in an interview with ABC News.

Chamblee Police Sgt. Ed Lyons, one of the first responders on scene, couldn’t help but be reminded of his own 6-year-old daughter.

“I saw my little girl laying there. Same kind of little bathing suit she wears. Same little hair pulled up in a little bun up top. You know you kind of have to push past that and do what you’re trained to do,” Lyons said.

Kali’s aunt and the apartment’s operations manager took turns giving the young girl CPR before she was rushed to Scottish Rite Hospital alive, but in critical condition.

Jayla and Kali’s mother rushed to the hospital upon hearing of the incident, and was told by doctors that they weren’t sure if the 3-year-old would survive.

But now, just two weeks later, Kali’s back to her lively self and will be heading home from the hospital as early as Friday.

“It’s amazing. It’s a miracle. Don’t take your eyes off of them. Don’t take your eyes off of them. All the floats are not safe. Be careful. Watch your kids,” Kali’s mother said.

Doctors are expecting a full recovery for Kali.