Atlanta Father of 3 Badly Burned in New Zealand Volcano Eruption Dies 1 Month After His Wife

Three young children have been left parentless after their father died from injuries sustained in the New Zealand volcano eruption, which followed their mother’s death just five weeks earlier.

Pratap “Paul” Singh, 49, died at Middlemore Hospital in New Zealand on Jan. 28 after suffering severe burns to 55 percent of his body, his nephew Vick said in a statement on behalf of the family.

His death comes a little over a month after his wife Mayuari “Mary” Singh passed away at the same hospital on Dec. 22, following complications with skin graft procedures to treat her burns, which covered 72 percent of her body.

“Throughout his surgeries and treatment process, he fought bravely and battled hard for 50 days – the doctors described him as a ‘fighter,'” Vick wrote of his uncle, who he said shared an 11-year-old son with Mary, as well as 6-year-old twin daughters.

“The heavenly couple lived a fascinating life together serving as the ‘central hub’ for everyone around them,” Vick continued. “We are all left shattered and heartbroken. Their love is priceless, their presence is irreplaceable.”

“We miss them dearly and their memories are going to stay fresh in our hearts and minds for the times to come,” he went on. “This changes everything, a new normal might be impossible to achieve for our family.”

Vick described his uncle as “a dynamic leader, genuinely kind-hearted, very spiritual individual” who had a “charismatic personality” and was “well-known in the metro-Atlanta community for his philanthropic and social service activities.”

Some of those activities included serving as the president of SEVA International Atlanta USA chapter, being involved with local temples and leading a Sponsor-A-Child initiative, which helps fund education and health care for underprivileged children.

“My uncle Paul will be remembered as an invincible businessman, a passionate social worker/educator, a transparent decision-maker, an event liaison and a celebrated member of the Indian-American community,” Vick wrote. “His unmatched exuberance and unconditional love for everyone around him will forever be missed.”

“He was the best father, best guardian, best brother, best uncle, best volunteer and the best friend anyone could wish,” Vick continued. “The entire family grew and thrived under his leadership.”

“You will meet a person like Pratap Singh only once in your lifetime, you know that. We love his indomitable spirit and incorrigible attitude — there is absolutely no one like him. Many have a good heart, but he has a huge one,” he added.

Vick also spoke to his aunt’s passing, noting that Mary, 42, was “a true supermom, a responsible guardian, an ambitious professional, and an endearing friend who enjoyed sharing her culinary expertise and delicious homemade meals.”

“She was one of a kind — we love her, we miss her so much,” he added.

In the wake of their deaths, Vick called on New Zealand officials to reevaluate their safety precautions when it comes to volcano tourism — something he believes could have prevented this tragedy.

“I seriously request and encourage volcano tourism in NZ and around the world to charter proper safety equipment including appropriate heat resistant gear/clothing, safety glasses, helmets and face masks,” Vick wrote. “Proper safety equipment would have saved my family.”

“Tours should not be operated without comprehensive disclosure of risks associated, and a complete assessment of geothermal and seismic activity,” he added.

Paul’s death marks the 21st person to die from the volcanic eruption, which unfolded at White Island in New Zealand. Of those victims, police said 19 died in New Zealand, while two died in Australia.

The fatal blast occurred on Monday, Dec. 9, just after 2 p.m. while 47 travelers — who were from the United States, Australia, China, Germany, Malaysia, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom — were on the island, police confirmed.

Thirty-eight of the tourists were traveling on Royal Caribbean’s cruise ship Ovation of the Seas, the New Zealand Herald reported.

As victims continue to receive treatment in intensive care and burn units across New Zealand, authorities are investigating whether it was safe to have tourism at the active volcano, the Herald reported.