4 Dead and 80 Missing After Mudslide in Japanese Resort Town

As of Monday, rescuers were still searching for dozens of missing people two days after the mudslide tore through Atami, a seaside resort town in Japan about 60 miles from Tokyo

Rescuers work at the mudslide site in Atami, Japan, on July 4, 2021

Four people are dead and 80 are still unaccounted for after a Saturday mudslide that ravaged the Japanese resort town of Atami.

According to the Associated Press, 147 people were originally unable to be reached, but officials later confirmed the safe evacuation of many and the fact that others were not home at the time of the disaster.

Twenty-five people, including three who are injured, have been rescued during efforts involving firefighters, troops, six military drones and three Coast Guard ships, the AP reports.

The New York Times reports that more than 100 homes were destroyed as a result of the disaster, which occurred amid over 18 inches of rain in the area.

Multiple outlets, including CBS News, report that officials are planning to release the names of some of the missing individuals in the hopes they might be accounted for.

Two days after the incident, workers were doing their best "to rescue those who may be buried under the mud and waiting for help as soon as possible," Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga told reporters, according to CBS News.

NPR reports that Shizuoka Gov. Heita Kawakatsu told reporters on Saturday, "I offer my deepest condolences to everyone who has suffered."

The site of the mudslide, Atami, is a seaside resort town in the Izusan area of Japan, and located about 60 miles southwest of Tokyo.

Actor Naoto Date told the AP he was visiting the area and was awoken by sirens, only to find destruction surrounding him.

"I grew up here, and my classmates and friends live here. I'm so sad to see my neighborhood where I used to play with my friends is now destroyed," he said.