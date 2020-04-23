At Least 6 Dead as Severe Storms Continue to Tear Through Southern States

Image zoom A damaged home is seen after an apparent tornado touched down on Wednesday, April 22, in Onalaska, Texas. Jason Fochtman/Houston Chronicle via AP

A series of deadly storms continue to ravage Southern states, multiple outlets report.

On Wednesday, at least six people were killed and more than a dozen were left injured in severe weather conditions, according to CNN. Onalaska, Texas, accounted for three of the deaths, with two more in Oklahoma and one loss of life in Woodworth, Louisiana.

Robert Chaney, director of Marshall County Emergency Management in Oklahoma, told the outlet that a tornado formed in their area at around 5 p.m. local time. Chaney added that there "would have been a lot more death" if not for the sirens that alerted locals of the storm.

Mississippi and Alabama were also affected by the storms, according to the Associated Press, which reported that over 100,000 people spanning from Texas to Mississippi experienced power outages.

Chaney said, according to the AP, that one of the people killed in Oklahoma was a factory employee at J&I Manufacturing in Madill whose body was discovered about a quarter of a mile away.

The Shreveport Times reported a flood-related death in Mansfield, Louisiana. An onlooker witnessed the moment a man was swept away by floodwater while trying to recover a displaced trash can. His body was found about 60 yards away, according to the newspaper.

Image zoom A car is seen in a ditch in Onalaska, Texas, after a tornado touched down in the area on Wednesday, April 22. Jason Fochtman/Houston Chronicle via AP

Image zoom People embrace after an apparent tornado touched down on Wednesday, April 22, in Onalaska, Texas. Jason Fochtman/Houston Chronicle via AP

“There was some pretty extreme flooding here in Mansfield. Water like I’ve not seen in many, many years, if ever,” a local sheriff told the newspaper. "Basically the water rose really fast and we had to rescue some people out homes. I think we had about 20 or so homes that people were flooded in."

Last week, heavy storms in the South killed at least 18 people when an onslaught of some 39 tornadoes was recorded, with flash flood and thunderstorm warnings on Easter.

Mississippi was the hardest-hit state, with at least seven confirmed deaths and over 10 counties reporting severe damage from the storms, CNN reported at the time.

Up to 300 homes and buildings were damaged in Mississippi and Louisiana in those storms, while more than 60,000 residents were left without power across the two states, per USA Today.

CNN also reported that another series of severe storms are expected to return to the South on Thursday. The National Weather Service signaled an "enhanced risk" warning, per the outlet, in effect for states from Mississippi to South Carolina.

If the weather forecast pans out as predicted, the storms could produce hail, heavy winds, flooding and, potentially, more tornadoes.