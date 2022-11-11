At Least 5 Dead After Tropical Storm Nicole Makes Landfall on Florida's East Coast

Tropical Storm Nicole made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane on Thursday morning before being downgraded to a tropical storm hours later

By
Published on November 11, 2022 12:25 AM
LAUDERDALE-BY-THE-SEA, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 09: The ocean is whipped up by Tropical Storm Nicole near Anglin's Fishing Pier on November 09, 2022 in Lauderdale-By-The-Sea, Florida. Tropical Storm Nicole could become a Category 1 hurricane before hitting Florida’s east coast by early Thursday. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty

Tropical Storm Nicole has taken the lives of at least five people.

After making landfall in the Bahamas, Nicole arrived on Florida's Atlantic coast early Thursday morning as a rare November hurricane, according to NBC News. After initially being a Category 1 hurricane, it was downgraded to a tropical storm.

In a press conference on Thursday, Orange County mayor Jerry Demings said four people have died so far from the natural disaster.

Two people are dead after they were electrocuted by a downed power line by the storm, Demings said.

Two others died after a car crash on the Florida turnpike in Orange County, Florida, he added.

Additionally, Thomas Whittle — a 68-year-old man from Port Canaveral — died "after an attempted rescue early Thursday, during the peak of Hurricane Nicole's impact in Cocoa," the Cocoa Police Department announced on Facebook alongside footage of a boat rocking in heavy storm waters, hitting nearby rails.

Police said they received a call at 4:33 a.m. local time "from a woman reporting her husband was in distress."

The couple was on their yacht docked at Lee Wenner Park. "When police and firefighters arrived, they found [the] couple on the boat as it was being battered by the waves and the dock," police said.

While firefighters were able to board the boat and perform CPR on Whittle, "the yacht broke loose from the dock and began to drift."

Rescuers secured "the vessel with a rope" before Whittle and his wife were taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His cause of death has yet to be determined, police said.

In Volusia County, officials declared 49 beachfront buildings are "unsafe."

RELATED VIDEO: Tropical Storm Nicole Expected to Hit Florida as Category 1 Hurricane

"The structural damage along our coastline is unprecedented," Volusia County Manager George Recktenwald said via the county's website.

He continued, "We have never experienced anything like this before, so we ask for your patience as we make our assessments. As always, the safety of our residents and visitors is our top priority. This is going to be a long road to recovery."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Authorities also ordered for 24 hotels and condos to be evacuated, along with 25 single-family homes, the county's website added.

Related Articles
A broken power line lays across a country road. It has snapped after severe winds.
2 Dead After Being Electrocuted by Downed Power Line as Tropical Storm Nicole Slams Florida
Mandatory Credit: Photo by CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (13433357c) Authorities review the destruction in Matlacha Isles after the passing of Hurricane Ian, in Fort Myers Beach, Florida, USA, 30 September 2022. The category 4 hurricane made landfall on 28 September causing widespread damage and power outages. Florida recovers from Hurricane Ian, Fort Myers Beach, USA - 30 Sep 2022
Hurricane Ian's Death Toll Climbs to 65 in Florida, as 4 Deaths Reported in North Carolina
Washed-up boats and destruction at Fort Myers Beach, FL, following Hurricane Ian on Thursday, September 29, 2022.
At Least 21 People Are Dead and Thousands Are Unaccounted for as Hurricane Ian Is Set to Make Second Landfall
In this image made from a NASA livestream, Hurricane Ian is seen from the International Space Station on . Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwest Florida near Cayo Costa on Wednesday as a catastrophic Category 4 storm Tropical Weather, Outer Space - 28 Sep 2022
Hurricane Ian Knocks Out Power for More Than 2.5 Million People in Florida
Hurricane Ian Evacuee, 11, Falls to Death From Condo Balcony After Family Evacuated From Jacksonville
Hurricane Ian Evacuee, 11, Dies in Fall From Balcony After Family Fled Storm's Path
Rain from Hurricane Ian floods a street on September 30, 2022 in Charleston, South Carolina. Ian hit Florida as a category 4 storm before crossing over into the Atlantic and is now hitting South Carolina as a category 1 storm near Charleston.
Hurricane Ian Makes Landfall in South Carolina as Category 1 Storm
A downed tree blocks the road after being toppled by the winds and rain from Hurricane Ian on September 29, 2022 in Bartow, Florida. The hurricane brought high winds, storm surges and rain to the area causing severe damage.
Hurricane Ian Heading Towards South Carolina After Causing Widespread Damage in Florida
In this aerial view, people wade through the flooded street of their neighborhood in New Smyrna Beach, Florida, on September 30, 2022, after Hurricane Ian slammed the area.
See Photos of Hurricane Ian's Path as Historic Storm Moves from Florida to South Carolina
In this aerial view, vehicles make their way through a flooded area after Hurricane Ian passed through on September 29, 2022 in Fort Myers, Florida. The hurricane brought high winds, storm surge and rain to the area causing severe damage.
Man Who Tried to Drain Pool During Hurricane Ian Is Among Deaths Confirmed as Toll Continues to Rise
Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian Death Toll May Be in the 'Hundreds,' Florida Sheriff Fears
Tahjir Burrowes, Tahjon Burrowes
2 Boys Drowned When 17-Year-Old Tried to Save His Brother, 6, from Flooded Canal After Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian Rips Roof Off Florida Hospital, Flooding ICU Where Patients Had to Be Moved to Other Floors
Hurricane Survivors. Courtesy of Maureen and Rich Vath.
After Harrowing Escape from Island in Hurricane Ian's Path, Couple Can't Wait to Go Home: 'It's Paradise'
General view of the St. Pete pier as the first winds of Hurricane Ian arrive on September 28, 2022 in Saint Petersburg, Florida.
'Life-Threatening' Hurricane Ian Nears Florida as Officials Warn of Catastrophic Flooding and Winds
Duo Deploy Boat to Rescue Dozens in Hard-Hit Fort Myers After Hurricane Ian: ‘It Is a War Zone’  Michael Murphy (left) and Gary Murphy
Duo Deploy Boat to Rescue 29 People in Hard-Hit Fort Myers After Hurricane Ian: 'It Is a War Zone'
Palm trees blow in the wind from Hurricane Ian on September 28, 2022 in Sarasota, Florida. Ian is hitting the area with winds and rain as a possible category 4 hurricane.
Hurricane Ian Makes Landfall in Florida as 'Extremely Dangerous' Category 4 Storm