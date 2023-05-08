At Least 22 Dead, Including Children, After Tourist Boat Capsizes in India

Nearly two dozen people have died, including children, after a tourist boat sank in southern India, according to officials.

More than 30 people were on the double-decker boat Sunday when it capsized on a waterway in the state of Kerala, according to Reuters and CNN.

The boat, which was carrying tourists, sank on a waterway by the town of Tanur in Kerala state, Reuters and the Associated Press reported.

At least 22 people have been pronounced dead, per the outlets.

Local channel Manorama News said 11 of the victims were from the same family, Reuters reported.

Also among the dead are children who were on school vacation, per the AP.

Rescuers in a boat searching waters after tourist boat capsized. P.P. Afthab/AP Photo

Health minister Veena George said eight people remain hospitalized, while two have been discharged, per Reuters' report.

Four people were in critical condition upon admission to the hospital, according to the AP.

Police officer Abdul Nazar said overcrowding appeared to be a factor in Sunday's incident, the AP reported.

One individual, identified as Ibrahim, told Manorama News that he and his brother opted against boarding the boat because it appeared too full, according to Reuters.

"The operators were asking more people to join saying it was the last trip of the day," Ibrahim claimed, according to the news agency.

Rescuers gather after pulling tourist boat to shore. P.P. Afthab/AP Photo

B. Sandhya, the chief of Kerala's fire and rescue services, said the search for victims was called off Monday after the last missing person, an 8-year-old boy, was found alive at a nearby hospital, Reuters reported.

Authorities are now looking for the owner of the boat, per the news agency, which reported a homicide case has been registered against him.

Rescuers pulling tourist boat ashore. P.P. Afthab/AP Photo

Pinarayi Vijayan, Kerala's chief minister, is expected to visit the site of the deadly incident on Monday, according to CNN and the AP.

On Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was "pained by the loss of lives" in Malappuram, and that families of the victims would receive compensation.