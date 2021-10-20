"The locals are facing a lot of problems, the roads are waterlogged, bridges have been washed away," said one official

At Least 150 People Killed in India and Nepal During Flooding and Landslides: 'Huge Loss'

More than 150 people have died in India and Nepal after record-breaking rainfall drenched the region for days.

Officials announced that 46 people died and 11 were missing in Uttarakhand, a state in northern India, as a result of heavy rain, according to The Guardian.

Senior police official Ashok Kumar told local news outlets on Tuesday that 25 people died in the Nainital district due to flooding, per CNN. Another 39 were reported dead in the southern state of Kerala, according to The Guardian.

Next door in Nepal, landslides killed at least 77 people and destroyed several communities, Reuters reported. Interior ministry official Dil Kumar Tamang said 24 people have been reported dead in the Panchthar district — 13 in Ilam and 12 in Doti.

landslide Credit: R VIJAYAN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Three more people died and thousands of tourists were left stranded in Darjeeling and Kalimpong in India after heavy rainfall triggered landslides in the area, according to The Guardian.

Disaster management official S A Murugesan told Reuters that the death toll may continue to climb.

Uttarakhand chief of staff Pushkar Singh Dhami said to Reuters partner ANI that "there is huge loss due to the floods" and that "the crops have been destroyed."

"The locals are facing a lot of problems, the roads are waterlogged, bridges have been washed away," he added.

landslide Credit: DIPTENDU DUTTA/AFP via Getty

According to the India Meteorology Department, two observatories in the Kumaun region of Uttarakhand recorded approximately 13.4 and 15.8 inches of rainfall, respectively — the largest rainfall totals ever recorded in the area in the span of 24 hours, The Guardian reported.

More rain is expected to fall in the coming days as the southwest monsoon lifts out of the region. The IMD predicts "extremely heavy" rain will fall over the sub-Himalayan districts of West Bengal and Sikkim on Wednesday.