The district of Harnai in Balochistan province was shaken by an earthquake that occurred around 3 a.m.

At Least 15 Dead After 5.9 Magnitude Earthquake in Pakistan

An earthquake hit the south Pakistan district of Harnai in Balochistan province early Thursday morning, causing a rising death toll.

The earthquake occurred around 3 a.m. and had a 5.9 magnitude and a depth of 9 kilometers, which is roughly 5.6 miles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). The organization initially reported the earthquake to be a 5.7 magnitude with a depth of 20.8 kilometers, which is roughly 12.9 miles, CNN reported.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

At this time, 15 people have been confirmed dead and 200 injured, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority told CNN.

Pakistan Earthquake Credit: Arshad Butt/AP/Shutterstock

More than 100 mud houses collapsed and several buildings were damaged, district official Sohail Anwar told Reuters.

The outlet also reported local journalist Nawab Khan shared that at least 250 homes collapsed in the Babu Mohallah neighborhood. "The entire town is a picture of devastation, as no house looks safe, thousands of people are rendered homeless and are under open sky," Khan said.

Sohail Afridi, the district commissioner of Harnai told CNN rescue operations are "currently under control," adding, "Since 3 a.m. the rescue operation has been underway. The injured have been taken to the hospital via helicopter."

Nine critically injured were evacuated via helicopter to the nearby city of Quetta for treatment, the Associated Press of Pakistan shared on Twitter.

Pakistan Earthquake Credit: Uncredited/AP/Shutterstock

Pakistan's President and Prime Minister have extended their condolences in Twitter posts.

"I have ordered immediate assistance on an emergency basis for the Harnai, Balochistan, earthquake victims & for an immediate assessment of the damage for timely relief & compensation," Prime Minister Imran Khan wrote. "My condolences & prayers go to the families who lost their loved ones."

President Dr. Arif Alvi said, "My condolences to families of those killed in the Harnai Balochistan earthquake. May their souls rest in peace. My prayers are for the injured."

Pakistan Earthquake Credit: AP Photo/Arshad Butt

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I am sure that Provincial & National Disaster Management Authorities will provide quick relief," he added.