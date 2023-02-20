At Least 13 Hospitalized, 1 Dead After Factory Explosion in Ohio

The cause of the explosion, which occurred early Monday afternoon, is still under investigation

Published on February 20, 2023 11:28 PM
BEDFORD, OH - FEBRUARY 20: Debris covers the ground and nearby cars after an explosion at the I. Schumann & Co. metals plant, sending 14 people to the hospital on February 20, 2023 in Bedford, Ohio. It still remains unclear what caused the explosion. The explosion occurred just 70 miles north of East Palestine, Ohio, where a train derailed releasing toxic chemicals on February 3rd, 2023. (Photo by Michael Swensen/Getty Images)
Photo: Michael Swensen/Getty

An explosion inside a metal factory near Oakwood, Ohio, has left one person dead and at least 13 injured.

Oakwood Village Fire Captain Brian DiRocco shared in a press conference following the incident on Monday that several individuals, who were transported to local hospitals, had burn injuries, with one 46-year-old man reported dead by WEWS-TV.

While the cause of the fire is still under investigation, the fire captain added that the bulk of the fire had been put out by Monday afternoon after receiving assistance from additional fire departments in the area, including the Twinsburg Fire Department, who advised residents to stay away through a post shared on Facebook.

I. Schumann & Co, the metal supply company who owns the factory, added in a statement to Fox 8 that the explosion left "significant damage to the facility."

"Our efforts now are focused on supporting the first responders who came on scene quickly to help our employees," the statement said. "The safety and health of our employees is our top priority and we commit to ensuring they receive the medical care they need. We will work alongside investigators in their search for answers as part of our commitment to Northeast Ohio where we have been operating for more than 100 years. Our thoughts and prayers are with our team members and their families at this difficult time."

BEDFORD, OH - FEBRUARY 20: Debris covers the ground and nearby cars after an explosion at the I. Schumann & Co. metals plant, sending 14 people to the hospital on February 20, 2023 in Bedford, Ohio. It still remains unclear what caused the explosion. The explosion occurred just 70 miles north of East Palestine, Ohio, where a train derailed releasing toxic chemicals on February 3rd, 2023. (Photo by Michael Swensen/Getty Images)
Michael Swensen/Getty

Although DiRocco said that the factory is a "very safe place," he added during Monday's press conference: "It's a foundry, so you're dealing with molten hot metal, so there's always an inherent danger."

The magnitude of the metal and the explosion was felt by residents, who reported to WOIO that debris and black smoke were seen in the area. An employee at Rose Colored Gaming, a store next door to the factory, told the news station that the debris damaged cars in their parking lot and hit the roof of their building.

According to WKYC, a similar incident occurred at the factory in April 2006 when five workers were injured after molten metal caused an explosion.

