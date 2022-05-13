The U.S. Coast Guard rescued 38 Haitian migrants in waters northwest of Puerto Rico on Thursday

At Least 11 Dead, 38 Rescued After Boat Carrying Suspected Migrants Capsizes Near Puerto Rico

The U.S. Coast Guard saved 38 people believed to be migrants and recovered the bodies of nearly a dozen others after their vessel capsized in waters near Puerto Rico on Thursday, according to officials.

A mass rescue effort was initiated just before noon local time after a Custom and Border Protection aircraft crew spotted the overturned vessel about 10 nautical miles north of Desecheo Island, Puerto Rico, the Coast Guard said.

In an update on Thursday night, the Coast Guard announced they had recovered 11 bodies from the waters.

"Our hope and prayers are with the survivors and those still missing," Rear Admiral Brendan C. McPherson said in a statement Thursday night. "Our highest priority is saving lives and that is what my crews will exhaust themselves doing."

"We are searching for survivors with all available assets, including helicopters, airplanes, and rescue boats from the U.S. Coast Guard, Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations, and Puerto Rico Joint Forces of Rapid Response partners," he added.

Credit: US Coast Guard Twitter

The Coast Guard said none of the people spotted in the water appeared to have on a life jacket, they said in a news release. As of Friday morning, 36 Haitian and two Dominican Republic nationals have been rescued, with eight currently hospitalized.

"We are coordinating with shoreside responders to evacuate anyone who needs medical care ashore," McPherson said on Thursday, before offering a warning: "The sea is dangerous. These ventures are dangerous."

According to the Associated Press, reports of capsized boats have increased as migrants from Haiti and the Dominican Republic seek to escape violence in their home countries. "These voyages are dangerous," Coast Guard spokesman Ricardo Castrodad told the AP.

"They're unsafe, they are grossly overloaded ... [and] no lifesaving equipment," he added. "It wouldn't really take much for any of these vessels to capsize."

Haiti has been struggling with an increase in kidnappings and other gang-related violence, the AP reported.

In April, the U.S. Bureau of Consular Affairs raised its travel advisory for Americans hoping to visit the Dominican Republic.