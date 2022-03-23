Tuesday's twisters wreaked havoc on areas recently devastated by Hurricane Ida and previously damaged by Hurricane Katrina nearly 17 years ago

At Least 1 Dead, Several Others Injured After Devastating Tornado Rips Through New Orleans

At least one person has died after a large tornado barreled through New Orleans Tuesday night, according to the National Weather Service.

Two twisters touched downs in the New Orleans area around 7:30 p.m. local time, one near east New Orleans and one in Lacombe on either side of Lake Pontchartrain, the agency reported early Wednesday morning.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Mayor Latoya Cantrell said on Twitter that one of the tornadoes touched down shortly before 8 p.m. in the Lower Ninth Ward. Approximately 8,000 residents were left without power following the dangerous windstorms, she added.

Winds topped 100 mph during the storm, according to WDSU News meteorologist Devon Lucie.

Tuesday's twisters wreaked havoc on areas recently devastated by Hurricane Ida and previously damaged by Hurricane Katrina nearly 17 years ago.

new orleans tornado Credit: NOLAFD/Twitter

The storm killed at least one person and injured several others in neighboring Arbai, where "the most significant damage occurred," per NWS New Orleans/Baton Rouge.

St. Bernard Parish President Guy McInnis told WDSU News that the storm caused widespread damage in the parish.

Local news stations broadcast the tornado live on the air as they urged residents in the area to seek shelter. Multiple clips of the twister, including footage from WDSU News' live coverage of the weather event, appeared to show a second vortex spinning off from the main storm as it plowed across the city.

NWS New Orleans/Baton Rouge retweeted a video of the scary storm from another angle of the tornado about an hour after the storm had passed.

One New Orleans resident described the devastation to The Associated Press: "I see downed powerlines. A church is completely destroyed. Three businesses are completely destroyed. There are eight blocks of houses missing their roofs."

President McInnis also described seeing multiple homes in tatters while touring the damage after the storm in his interview with WDSU News.

Michelle Malasovich told the AP that Tuesday night's storm ramped up quickly. "It just kept getting louder and louder," she said, later noting that her neighbor's home was "in the middle of the street" due to the twister.

new orleans tornado Credit: NOLAFD/Twitter

Three survey teams from NWS New Orleans/Baton Rouge will conduct damage surveys on Wednesday to determine both the strength and the track of Tuesday's tornadoes, according to the agency.

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards said Tuesday on Twitter that state agencies "are assisting local officials as needed as they assess the damage and impacts of these tornadoes."

"My prayers are with you in Southeast Louisiana tonight. Please be safe. #lagov #lawx," he wrote.