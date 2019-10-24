Photo of Astronaut in Star Trek Uniform in Space Goes Viral After First All-Female Spacewalk

Image zoom

A picture of a European astronaut wearing a uniform straight from the Star Trek television series while in space is going viral once again following the first all-female spacewalk in history.

Astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti, 42, posted a picture of herself to Twitter in April 2015 while she was aboard the International Space Station. In the photograph, Cristoforetti wore a black and red uniform similar to the one found in Star Trek: Voyager, which aired from 1995 to 2001.

At the time, Voyager was the only Star Trek series to feature a female captain in Kathryn Janeway, played by Kate Mulgrew. The series will commemorate its 25th anniversary in January 2020.

The current iteration of the franchise, Star Trek: Discovery, features actress Sonequa Martin-Green as lieutenant commander Michael Burnham.

“There’s coffee in that nebula’ ehm, I mean in that #Dragon,” Cristoforetti wrote in her tweet.

This was in reference to the SpaceX vehicle — nicknamed, Dragon — arriving at the space station with a special espresso maker designed for making coffee in space.

Cristoforetti’s picture went viral at the time, garnering more than 12,000 likes and 8,000 retweets on Twitter. But it has resurfaced online and on social media again following the first-ever all-female spacewalk, which took place on Friday morning outside of the ISS.

Astronauts Christina Koch and Jessica Meir ventured outside the ISS to fix a faulty power controller on Oct. 21, in what would be the first all-woman spacewalk.

It was the second attempt by NASA to conduct an all-female walk, which was first tried in March with Koch and astronaut Anne McClain. Kristen Facciol of the Canadian Space Agency was set to provide ground support at the Johnson Space Center in Houston as the astronauts ventured outside of the ISS.

But mere days before the mission, NASA canceled the moment for an anti-climactic reason: they simply didn’t have enough spacesuits to fit the astronauts.

While there have been over 200 ISS spacewalks, only 15 women have ever participated in them, Space.com notes. Each time, they have been joined by a man.

According to CNN, Koch will be on the ISS until February 2020 after arriving in March. When she returns to Earth, she will have made the longest single spaceflight by a woman ever.