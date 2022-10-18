Astronaut James McDivitt, Who Commanded Gemini IV and Apollo 9 Missions, Dead at 93

James A. McDivitt played a "critical role in landing the first humans on the Moon," according to NASA

By
Published on October 18, 2022 12:38 PM
Astronaut James A. McDivitt. (Photo by: HUM Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)
Photo: HUM Images/Universal Images Group via Getty

James A. McDivitt, a former astronaut who commanded the Gemini IV and Apollo 9 missions, has died. He was 93.

McDivitt died "peacefully in his sleep surrounded by his family and friends" on Thursday in Tucson, Arizona, according to statement from NASA.

As commander of the Gemini IV mission in 1965, the Chicago-born astronaut and fellow Air Force pilot Ed White embarked on NASA's "most ambitious flight to date," according to the agency's release. It also marked McDivitt's first time flying in space.

During the four-day spaceflight, the pair circled the globe 66 times — and White became the first American to venture outside of his spacecraft in a spacewalk, which McDivitt captured on camera, according to NBC News.

Before becoming an astronaut, McDivitt joined the Air Force in 1951 at age 20, and went on to fly in over a hundred combat missions during the Korean War, per NASA.

The former astronaut graduated first in his class from the University of Michigan with a bachelor's degree in Aeronautical Engineering in 1959, according to the space agency. In 1962 he was selected to become a part of NASA's second astronaut class. Other members of that class included Neil Armstrong, the first man to walk on the moon, Frank Borman and Jim Lovell, according to NBC News.

As commander of the Apollo 9 mission in March 1969, McDivitt played a "critical role in landing the first humans on the Moon," per NASA's release. (Armstrong set foot on the moon months later, on July 20, 1969.)

All in all, McDivitt logged more than 14 days in space and after the Apollo 9 mission, he went on to manage lunar landing operations, according to NASA. He also led the group that redesigned the spacecraft for the lunar exploration program, and, in 1969, became the manager of the Apollo Spacecraft Program.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

McDivitt retired from NASA and the Air Force in 1972, according to NASA. He went on to take positions at several private companies, including Consumers Power Company, railroad manufacturer Pullman, Inc. and Rockwell International.

Related Articles
A full Moon is in view from Launch Complex 39B at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on June 14, 2022. The Artemis I Space Launch System (SLS) and Orion spacecraft, atop the mobile launcher, are being prepared for a wet dress rehearsal to practice timelines and procedures for launch. The first in an increasingly complex series of missions, Artemis I will test SLS and Orion as an integrated system prior to crewed flights to the Moon. Through Artemis, NASA will land the first woman and first person of color on the lunar surface, paving the way for a long-term lunar presence and using the Moon as a steppingstone on the way to Mars.
NASA Postpones Artemis I Mission Again Due to Fuel Leak Hours Before Scheduled Launch
Buzz Aldrin
Buzz Aldrin to Auction Off Items from His Time in Space, Including Famed Apollo 11 Mission
Edwin E Aldrin on the Apollo 11 lunar landing mission; Buzz Aldrin's Inflight Coverall Jacket during the Apollo 11 mission
Buzz Aldrin's Moon-Mission Jacket Sells for Nearly $2.8 Million at Auction
Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk
A Timeline of Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk's Feud
How Nichelle Nichols Changed the Space Program and Recruited Women and Minorities to Work at NASA
How Nichelle Nichols Changed the Space Program and Recruited Women and Minorities to Work at NASA
The Crew Dragon space capsule astronauts, from front left, European Space Agency astronaut Thomas Pesquet, NASA astronaut Megan McArthur, NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Akihiko Hoshide leave the Operation and Checkout Building on their way to board the capsule for a mission to the International Space Station at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla SpaceX Crew Launch, Cape Canaveral, United States - 23 Apr 2021
SpaceX Astronauts Will Wear Diapers for Splashdown Due to a Broken Toilet: 'We're Prepared'
Apollo 13
Apollo 13 Crew Overcame Incredible Obstacles 50 Years Ago: Here Are Their Quotes on Survival
elon-musk-assistant.jpg
Elon Musk's SpaceX Wins $2.9B Contract to Help NASA Land Astronauts on the Moon by 2024
John Glenn/Patrick J Adams
See 'The Right Stuff' Cast Side-by-Side with the Real-Life Astronauts They Play in the Series
Michael Collins
'Loneliest' Astronaut Michael Collins, Who Flew on Apollo 11 Mission to the Moon, Dies at 90
nichelle nichols
Nichelle Nichols' Life in Photos
Companies That Care
PEOPLE's 100 Companies that Care 2022: Meet the Employers Putting Their Communities First
Astronaut Jonny Kim
35-Year-Old Navy SEAL Turned Harvard Doctor Becomes NASA's First Korean-American Astronaut
The only photograph of Neil Armstrong on the Moon, July 16-24, 1969
Inside NASA's Auction: The Only Photo of Neil Armstrong on the Moon and Buzz Aldrin's Selfie
Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos
Battle of the Billionaires: Elon Musk Mocks Jeff Bezos amid Space Race Between Their Companies
Nasa Moon
NASA Unveils Plans to Send the First Woman to the Moon in 2024