Asteroid Discovered Hiding in Sun's Glare Could Be a 'Planet Killer' for Earth — But Not Anytime Soon

"If this one hits the Earth, it would cause planetwide destruction. It would be very bad for life as we know it," Dr. Scott Sheppard, an astronomer at the Carnegie Institution for Science, said

By
Shafiq Najib
Full Rights
Shafiq Najib

Shafiq Najib is a Writer & Reporter at PEOPLE. He has over 5 years of experience reporting and writing for various local and national outlets spanning multiple news genres, including Royals, Entertainment, Crime, and Politics.

Originally from Malaysia, Shafiq started his career in journalism in London, gaining his first newsroom experience at CNN International before landing a gig as a London-based reporter for Us Weekly. Prior to joining PEOPLE, he also worked as a digital reporter and writer at RadarOnline and Sinclair Broadcast Group.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 1, 2022 08:16 PM
Asteroid Discovered Hiding in Sun's Glare Could Be a 'Planet Killer' for Earth — But Not Anytime Soon
Photo: iStock/Getty

A large asteroid — estimated to be nearly a mile long and dubbed a "planet killer" — has been discovered by scientists.

The space rock, which could potentially pose a danger to planet Earth — though not anytime soon — had been hidden behind the glare of the sun, according to a press release from NOIRLab.

Based on a new study published in The Astronomical Journal in September, the 2022 AP7 is likely the largest Potentially Hazardous Asteroid discovered in the last eight years. It is also one of three near-Earth asteroids that were found orbiting between Earth and Venus.

The other two have been named 2021 LJ4 and 2021 PH27, with the latter being the closest known asteroid to the sun. Its surface is hot enough to melt lead during its orbit, the study said.

Asteroid Discovered Hiding in Sun's Glare Could Be a 'Planet Killer' for Earth — But Not Anytime Soon
iStock/Getty

Scientists were able to detect the new findings by using the Dark Energy Camera (DECam) mounted on the Victor M. Blanco 4-meter Telescope at Cerro Tololo Inter-American Observatory in Chile.

"Our twilight survey is scouring the area within the orbits of Earth and Venus for asteroids," Scott S. Sheppard, an astronomer at the Earth and Planets Laboratory of the Carnegie Institution for Science in Washington, D.C., and the lead author of the study, said in a statement.

"So far we have found two large near-Earth asteroids that are about 1 kilometer across, a size that we call planet killers."

He added, per the New York Times, "If this one hits the Earth, it would cause planetwide destruction. It would be very bad for life as we know it."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Finding the space rocks was a huge observational challenge given the astronomers only had two 10-minute windows each night during which they could survey the inner solar system to avoid the intense impact of light from the sun.

The new technology provided by the DECam, which was funded by the U.S. Department of Energy, made it possible for astronomers to capture areas in the sky with great sensitivity, resulting in deep and wide-field observations.

"Large areas of sky are required because the inner asteroids are rare, and deep images are needed because asteroids are faint and you are fighting the bright twilight sky near the Sun as well as the distorting effect of Earth's atmosphere," Sheppard explained, per NOIRLab. "DECam can cover large areas of sky to depths not achievable on smaller telescopes, allowing us to go deeper, cover more sky, and probe the inner Solar System in ways never done before."

RELATED VIDEO: Spacecraft Succeeds in Knocking Asteroid From Its Orbit, NASA Says: 'Defender of the Planet'

However, after studying the 2022 AP7's motion by retrospectively identifying it in older images, the accumulated data from the observation showed the asteroid would not land on Earth within the next century or even longer.

"There is an extremely low probability of an impact in the foreseeable future," Tracy Becker, a planetary scientist at the Southwest Research Institute who was not involved with the study, told NYT.

Alan Fitzsimmons, an astronomer at Queen's University Belfast who was also not involved in the study, said, per the publication, there's a possibility that "way down the line, in the next few thousand years, it could turn into a problem for our descendants."

Related Articles
Planetary Science Division director Lori Glaze, left, John Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory DART coordination lead Nancy Chabot, and DART program scientist Tom Statler speak during a media briefing about the agency's recently completed Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART), at NASA headquarters, in Washington. The DART mission saw the spacecraft collide with the asteroid Dimorphos in an attempt to test whether the resulting kinetic force could redirect an asteroid's course to protect Earth against potential impacts NASA Asteroid Defense Mission, Washington, United States - 11 Oct 2022
Spacecraft Succeeds in Knocking Asteroid From Its Orbit, NASA Says: 'Defender of the Planet'
This illustration shows the Lucy spacecraft passing one of the Trojan Asteroids near Jupiter. Credits: Southwest Research Institute
NASA Spacecraft Named Lucy Skims Earth's Atmosphere on Its Way to Explore Asteroids Orbiting Jupiter
asteroid 7482
'Potentially Hazardous' Asteroid Twice the Size of Empire State Building to Fly by Earth
Comet Leonard
The Ultimate Space Guide to Comet Leonard: When and How to Watch
The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the Double Asteroid Redirection Test, or DART
NASA Launches DART Mission to Collide with Asteroid: 'Turning Science Fiction into Science Fact'
asteroid.jpg
NASA Confirms Earth Is Safe from 'God of Chaos' Asteroid for the Next 100 Years
ben affleck
Straight Out of 'Armageddon' : NASA Tests Asteroid Impact Before Crashing Spacecraft Into One
2001 FO32 asteroid rendering
Asteroid as Big as Golden Gate Bridge Will Fly Past Earth on First Full Day of Spring
Companies That Care
PEOPLE's 100 Companies that Care 2022: Meet the Employers Putting Their Communities First
ESA/NASA Solar Orbiter
NASA Solar Orbiter Launches, Will Give Researchers First-Ever Images of the Sun's Poles
OSIRIS-REx
NASA Spacecraft with Asteroid Soil Samples on Board Starts 2-Year Journey Home to Earth
Venus
Potential Sign of Life Found on Venus, Planet Where Surface Temperatures Could Melt Lead
buquerque internaqtional balloon fiesta
50 Things to Do, Eat & See in 2021—Now That We Can 'Finally' Travel Again!
wind energy
Earth Day 2020: What You Need to Know and Do to Save the Planet — Before It's Too Late
FORT MYERS BEACH, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 29: In an aerial view, boats are piled on top of each other after Hurricane Ian passed through the area on September 29, 2022 in Fort Myers Beach, Florida. The hurricane brought high winds, storm surge and rain to the area causing severe damage. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Hurricane Ian Death Toll Rises Above 100 as Some Floridians Face 'Weeks or Months' Without Power
Damagd homes are seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, in Fort Meyers Beach, Fla Tropical Weather Florida, Fort Meyers Beach, United States - 29 Sep 2022
Fla. Governor Says Hurricane Ian Caused Historic Flooding As Biden Warns Storm Could Be State's Deadliest