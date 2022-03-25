Aspiring Model Who Lost Her Legs Due to COVID-19 Complications Is Home: 'Grateful'

"I'll be walking in no time," Claire "Clurby" Bridges, who had her legs amputated after contracting COVID, told her Instagram followers

Claire "Clurby" Bridges is home after having both of her legs amputated amid a bout with coronavirus.

The 21-year-old aspiring model from St. Petersburg, Florida, had been "fighting for her life since" mid-January, a GoFundMe for Bridges shared. The campaign, created on Jan. 26, added that Bridges "was born with a serious heart condition and after contracting COVID, she was quickly in the ICU on life support."

Due to "complications and life-threatening infection," the GoFundMe said, she had to have both legs amputated.

After undergoing the surgeries at Tampa General Hospital, Bridges went home on March 17, WTSP reported.

She celebrated with a few photos on Instagram. "Home & outside!" she wrote alongside a snap of her sitting at a table.

A sweet series of pictures also shows Bridges enjoying her 21st birthday with her loved ones. "21st spent right! Grateful for all the love and wishes🥰🥰," she captioned the carousel.

Earlier this week, Bridges shared an optimistic update with her followers. "I'm doing good I have occupational therapy, physical therapy and at home nursing now multiple times a week and I'm getting up and moving a lot more," she captioned pictures of her and her brother cooking. "Also get my stitches out of my nubs next week😎 I'll be walking in no time! &&&& thank you everyone for your support❤️."

Her father, Wayne Bridges, has openly shared the ups and downs of his daughter's journey, including a milestone she reached the day before going home.

"Two months to the day this all started and Claire, for the first time sat up by herself!" he wrote on Facebook March 16. "It may not seem like a lot, but for this Warrior it's a major victory! And for this victory, it looks like our Warrior girl is coming home to her moms house today for the rehab phase of her journey."

He continued, "Claire Bridges, I am so proud of you and inspired by you. You have overcome more in two months than any of us could imagine in a lifetime. You will be climbing again before you know it . We love you so much!#ClaireStrong#Determined."