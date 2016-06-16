23-Year-Old New York Woman Inspired by Her Own Debilitating Disease Helps Thousands of Sick Children: 'It's the Most Rewarding Thing'

Ashley Wade was lying in her hospital bed at Christmas time several years ago, in horrible pain from crippling Crohn’s disease and feeling very alone.

Then a good-hearted volunteer entered her room and handed the then-17 year a gingerbread-making kit.

“I sat up,” Wade tells PEOPLE, “and making it helped me forget I was sick and in the hospital for a little bit.”

At that moment, Wade, of Massapequa, New York, decided that she, too, would make it her mission to help other sick kids to forget.

A month later in early 2012, she returned to the hospital for treatment, but she didn t come empty-handed. She brought along pizza, bubbles, coloring books and crayons for the kids in the pediatric ward.

“To get their mind off the pain of being sick or scared,” Wade tells PEOPLE of her efforts. “They all looked so happy, I needed to do more.”

She hasn’t stopped, despite battling continuing bouts of Crohn’s disease that has landed her in the hospital another seven times. (Crohn’s is an incurable inflammation of the lining of the digestive tract that may lead to life-threatening complications.)

Ashley, then 19, in Winthrop University Hospital on Long Island receiving infusion treatments for Crohn’s Disease in 2012. Ashley continues to receive infusion treatments to treat the disease. Courtesy Ashley Wade

First using her $20,000 college fund and then relying on donations, Wade has thrown another 75 parties at eight New York City-area hospitals. She’s created and sent over 1,700 care packages to hospitalized or sick kids and another 700 to their siblings so they don’t feel forgotten. She buys toys and crayons for the younger ones, gift cards and movies for the older kids.

Each package doesn’t leave her basement – the headquarters for her Ashley Wade Foundation – without a handwritten note from Wade.

Oftentimes, Wade will show up at a child’s doorstep and deliver a big surprise, handing over the packages herself, along with a hug.

Her carnival-like “family fun days” at sports arenas or catering halls include clowns and face painters and other party vendors who donate their time and goods so families can escape the stress of illness for a few hours.

Always seeking other ways to lift chronically-ill kids spirits, Wade began delivering hundreds of personalized pajamas to hospitalized kids last year – from the 5,000 pairs that were donated by Long Island school children.

Ashley visiting and delivering a care package in 2015 to R.J., a young cancer patient at Memorial Sloan Kettering Hospital. Courtesy Ashley Wade

“All I want is for these kids and these families to know that there is someone there to support them,” she says, “and to always make sure they are happy.”

One recipient of Wade’s efforts is 5-year-old Jack Foley of Franklin Square, New York. Born with hypoplastic left heart syndrome, which means he only has half a heart, Wade and a friend showed up at the then 18-month-old’s door with a basket filled with his favorite items, including Thomas the Train Toys and coloring books.

A few years later before Jack’s third open-heart surgery, Wade showed up again, this time with a personalized red blanket and a pillow for his hospital stay.

Jack’s mother, Lauren Kiefer-Foley, 36, says the gifts and visits not only lift Jack’s spirits but her own.

“She is absolutely amazing,” says Kiefer-Foley, 36. “When you go through something like this you feel very alone, you feel that people don’t understand the pain and the grief you are going through.”

“The world needs more people like Ashley in it,” she continues. “There are so many kids who are smiling because of her.”

Ashley and Nicolas at a Family Fun Day picnic she organized at a Long Island fire house in 2014. Courtesy Ashley Wade

Lifting kids’ spirits has lifted Wade’s spirits from her ongoing struggle with Crohn’s. Despite infusion treatments every six weeks, there are frequent flare-ups, with days when she feels like she has a stomach virus. She faces possible bowel surgery.

Still, says her mom, Noreen Wade, “even in her worst times, when she is on the couch crying and she has pain and is too sick to go to school or work, she is still plugging away at her foundation.

“It’s great – she is channeling her unhappy days,” Noreen tells PEOPLE. Instead of worrying about herself on the couch, she is using the time to help someone else.”

Wade has long exuded a joie de vivre. An athletic child who always cared about others, she played varsity soccer, ice hockey and softball in high school and had her eye on a college athletic career competing in Division I ice hockey.

But during her junior year, Wade began having excruciating stomach pain. She was unable to eat and get out of bed. She lost 30 pounds from her already trim frame.

For months at one Long Island hospital, doctors were unable to diagnose her. One physician even thought she had anorexia. It wasn’t until Wade’s senior year that a pediatric gastroenterologist at Winthrop University Hospital discovered she had Crohn’s. In all, Wade was hospitalized for 74 days during her junior and senior years of high school.

Once Wade began receiving her infusions of a biologic drug called Remicade, the Crohn’s became manageable. She completed college in December and now works full-time as marketing director for a sports complex and coaching hockey.

After these paying jobs, Wade works for free with her foundation. Every weekend day and sometimes until 2 a.m. on weeknights she can be found in her basement putting together care packages and planning her next party. Her main help comes from her parents and boyfriend.

“Giving back to others, it’s the most rewarding thing in the world,” she says. “After being sick, it gives you a different outlook on how important it is to help others and how much they need it and appreciate it.”