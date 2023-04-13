After Daughter's Death, Mom of Quads (Who Are Also Twins) Says 3 Surviving Babies 'Keep Me Strong' [Exclusive]

The Massachusetts mom who gave birth to two sets of identical twins in July, then said a heartbreaking goodbye when one twin died seven months later without ever leaving the hospital, is drawing strength from the three surviving infant siblings who now fill her days.

"If I am to break down and not be able to do anything, my babies will suffer," Ashley Ness tells PEOPLE in this week's issue, where she shares photos documenting their new life at home for the first time. "I feel like I'm just that person that has to hold everything together."

"I have to take care of myself so I can take care of them," she says. "And they definitely are keeping me strong."

Ness, 36, a part-time hair stylist, has an ally in her partner and the newborns' dad, Val Bettencourt, 48, a small-engine mechanic. The couple's three-bedroom abode in Taunton, Mass., is also home to a daughter, Chanel, 9, and sons Isaiah, 11, and Zayden, 8.

During the months that daughter Chesley — who was born at 1 lb. 7 oz., the smallest of the four preemies — spent in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Mass General for Children in Boston, Ness "was that little girl's voice," Bettencourt says.

"When I'm around, she's tough," he says of Ness. "But I feel for her the most. I don't know what happens with her when doors are closed."

Says Ness: "I don't allow anyone to see that."

Ashley Ness with her late daughter Chesley.

Her unique pregnancy was a "1 in 10 million" event, according to Dr. Ahmet Baschat, director of the Johns Hopkins Center for Fetal Therapy, who was not involved in Ness's care. The phenomenon occurs when two eggs are fertilized at the same time, and then each fertilized egg divides again, resulting in two sets of identical twins.

Chesley and her twin sister Chatham, along with twin brothers Chance and Cheston, were delivered about 12 weeks early via Cesarean section on July 28. All but Chesley were discharged separately in October. Chesley faced hurdles the others did not, and as her mother held her at the hospital, she died Feb. 22, having never beaten the setback of lungs that failed to develop fully.

Amid the heartbreak, Ness has also received support from daughter Chanel, 9, who became "a mother hen" to her little siblings.

Following Chesley's death, Chanel penned a short book for her mom, writing in part, "She would stay strong because she had the best mom on earth. . . . She had the best life she could ever ask for."

Now Ness — who previously said Chesley "has shown me more about life, love and serenity than I ever knew" — hopes to transition her grief to be a support for other parents facing difficult decisions about their child's care.

Chanel's loving tribute to her late sister Chesley. Courtesy Ashley Ness

Ness "was one of the most dedicated, open-minded, attentive mothers we have seen," says NICU medical director Dr. Rodica Turcu. "The fact is there was no day since the babies were born when Ashley wasn't here. It meant the world for all four." As a result, she "will be a great advocate," Dr. Turcu says. "Because she understands."

And while Ness weighs what shape that role may take, she knows she will teach her babies all about their sister.

“It’s hard to remember life without our babies,” says Ness (with Chance and Chesley’s picture and, clockwise, Chatham, Chanel, Zayden, Isaiah, dad Bettencourt and Cheston). Anjelica Jardiel

"Honestly, I speak about Chesley every day," she says. "All three of the babies, they'll look up at the ceiling, always in my bedroom, and they're always talking, talking, talking." (The family is also continuing a GoFundMe campaign, hoping to build a home addition so they can move the infants out of their bedroom.)

"I always say to them, 'Are you talking to that sweet angel baby right now?'" she says. "And they start laughing."