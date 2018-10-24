Pregnant Woman Performs Life-Saving CPR on Husband Just Days Before Giving Birth

A new Minnesota mom saved her husband’s life earlier this month, just days before giving birth to their first child, the family says.

Ashley and Andrew Goette were eager to welcome their first baby after enduring fertility struggles. She was scheduled to be induced on Oct. 17, but tragedy struck the night before when Ashley, then 39 weeks pregnant, woke to find Andrew struggling to breathe, according to a GoFundMe page set up for the couple.

Ashley quickly called 911.

“The dispatcher walked me through CPR, ’cause I am not trained,” Ashley, of West Saint Paul, told WCCO. “They wanted me to get him down to a hard surface but I explained to them that I am 39 weeks pregnant.”

Andrew was rushed to St. Paul’s United Hospital, where doctors confirmed that he had gone into cardiac arrest, WCCO reported. He was sedated and tests showed that he may have suffered a “catastrophic brain injury,” according to the GoFundMe page.

“I didn’t want to think about having a baby without him,” Ashley told Minnesota’s Star Tribune. “I’ve known him since I was 15. I don’t remember my life before him, and I didn’t want to think about what my life was going to be like without him.”

The next day a “miracle” happened. Andrew’s health began to improve.

“By his side the whole time was Ashley, calm and collected, telling him she would wait to have this baby until he woke up,” the GoFundMe account states. “As the nurse began to remove the sedatives, Andrew began to twitch. Still thinking it could be shivering or a seizure his nurse Libby said ‘Andrew open your eyes’ … and as if in a movie, he did exactly that!”

Ashley’s induction was delayed for a day, as she remained at her husband’s side. And when she was set to give birth on Oct. 18, Andrew was moved into her laboring room so he could witness the delivery, despite needing constant monitoring.

“As if they hadn’t faced enough challenges already, the induction process for Ashley stalled for her at five [centimeters],” the GoFundMe page reads. “The doctors informed her a C-section would be required. Because of limitations in the [operating room], Andrew would have to watch via FaceTime in the next room.”

So he did. Their son, Lennon Andrew Goette, was born last Friday weighing 6 lbs. and 14 ounces. And on Monday, Andrew underwent surgery to resolve his heart arrhythmia.

Although the birth story is not what the couple had planned, Ashley told WCCO said she’s grateful that all has ended well.

“All of that is nothing,” she told the station. “He is coming home and that is all that matters.”