Asheville, N.C. Approves Reparations for Black Residents: Removing Statues 'Is Simply Not Enough'

In a historic move, the City Council in Asheville, North Carolina approved a resolution apologizing for city’s role in slavery and voted to provide reparations to Black residents.

The council unanimously voted in favor of the resolution Tuesday evening, acknowledging that Black people have been unjustly enslaved, segregated and incarcerated.

“Black people have been unjustly targeted by law enforcement and criminal justice procedures, incarcerated at disproportionate rates and subsequently excluded from full participation in the benefits of citizenship that include voting, employment, housing and health care," the resolution reads.

Following the approval, Councilman Keith Young — one of two Black council members and the measure's chief proponent — said “it is simply not enough to remove statutes. Black people in this country are dealing with issues that are systemic in nature,” according to USA Today.

"The blood capital that we have banked to spend today to fight for significant change came predominantly not from our allies but from Black men, women and children who died," he added to NPR.

The resolution apologizes for the local government’s participation in the enslavement of Black people, its enforcement of segregation and “for carrying out an urban renewal program that destroyed multiple, successful black communities. ”

Further, it directs the city manager to “establish a process within the next year to develop short, medium and long term recommendations to specifically address the creation of generational wealth and to boost economic mobility and opportunity in the black community.”

The resolution doesn't call for direct payments, but rather investments in programs to achieve more equality, USA Today noted. Within the next year, the council will form a new commission to make recommendations for next steps. Deemed the Community Reparations Commission, this group will address topics including “increasing minority homeownership and access to other affordable housing, increasing minority business ownership and career opportunities, strategies to grow equity and generational wealth, closing the gaps in health care, education, employment and pay, neighborhood safety and fairness within criminal justice.”

"We're asking for people to do what is right," Rob Thomas, a community liaison for the Racial Justice Coalition which led the push for reparations, told NPR.

The resolution is "asking you to look at the facts, and saying, yeah, this happened. This many people died. This much money was taken out of the Black community and it would equal this much today," he said.

