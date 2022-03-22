Penny Duncklee, a celebrated artist living in Las Cruces, New Mexico, is recovering after a vicious dog attack left her with serious injuries to her arms last week

Artist Says She's 'One Tough Cookie' After Losing Arm and Severely Injuring Her Other in Dog Attack

Penny Duncklee of Las Cruces, New Mexico, is on the mend and in good spirits.

The beloved local artist, who is known for her beautiful watercolor paintings and pictures of sunsets, was mauled by two "pit bull-like" dogs last Wednesday in front of her home, resulting in her right forearm having to be amputated, as reported by local news outlet Sun-News.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

An update on Duncklee's GoFundMe — which was created by her children shortly after the attack — also stated that she broke her left arm. She has been recovering at University Medical Center in El Paso, and the family hopes she will be able to move to a rehabilitation center sometime this week.

"I was attacked by dogs. I fought back and screamed and screamed. I'm one tough cookie," Duncklee, 84, recalled when asked if she remembered the attack, according to the GoFundMe.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

The update also stated that Duncklee is remaining positive throughout the ordeal and is "eager to learn to do things with her left hand. So far, she's been practicing signing her name and washing her face.

"In her photo today, she was wiggling her fingers to show how much progress she is making," the update continued. "She's also fascinated with the phantom feelings of her missing fingers. She felt as if she was holding a cardboard cd cover."

The Las Cruces Police Department says that one of the dogs involved in the attack has been "located and secured," thanks to the help of residents in the area. The other dog has not been found.

RELATED VIDEO: Pro Skateboarder and Model Brooklinn Khoury Shares Journey of Healing After Losing Lip in Dog Attack

"Witnesses have helped to identify the dogs involved, one of which has been impounded. This is an active investigation, and no further information is being provided," the LCPD wrote on Facebook on Monday.

Last week, Duncklee's neighbor, James Sosa, heard her screaming as the dogs mauled her. Sosa leapt over the fence to rush to his neighbor's aid, breaking his knee in the process as he fought the dogs off, per local station KVIA.

"It was just so quick," Sosa told the outlet. "Everything was quick. It had her arm and it was thrashing it around. I just kept telling her, 'Penny, everything's okay.' "

Although James himself was injured while helping Duncklee, he says he would do it again in a heartbeat: "It's all worth it to save a life. A kneecap ain't nothing."