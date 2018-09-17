'I Heard Him Screaming:' Friend Recalls Moment 26-Year-Old Was Killed in Cape Cod Shark Attack

Arthur Medici snapped a smiling selfie with his friend Isaac Rocha on Saturday before the pair headed into the water at Cape Cod. Rocha never could have imagined it would be the lat moment he would share with his friend. Just moments later, Medici was killed in a violent shark attack.

Medici, 26, was enjoying the waves on his boogie board with Rocha just a few yards away when he was pulled under the water by a shark around noon.

“I already heard him screaming and I saw a lot of blood in the water,” Rocha told Today. “I had saw, like, the shark’s tail.”

Witnesses said Medici suffered severe bites to his legs, according to Today. And Rocha said he rushed to his friend and pulled him from the water.

“I got him onto shore and he wasn’t moving anymore,” he told Today of Medici.

Medici was given CPR and taken to Cape Cod Hospital where he died, according to a statement on the Wellfleet Police Department’s Facebook page. The attack occurred near Newcomb Hollow Beach.

The death marked Massachusetts’ first fatal shark attack in more than 80 years. The last fatal shark attack in Massachusetts killed 16-year-old Joseph Troy Jr. on July 25, 1936, according to the Associated Press.

Rocha told WCVB that Medici was the more experienced swimmer of the two, noting that Medici has taught him how to “catch some waves” over the weekend. Still, Rocha swam as fast as he could to Medici when he saw that his friend was in danger.

“I saw him go down and then I saw him go back up and saw a lot of blood and he was screaming,” he told the station. “I dragged him out of the water about 35 yards. I got him to the beach and, I was exhausted I couldn’t pull him back anymore. After that, I got the boogie board strap, his boogie board strap, and tried to tie it around his leg to stop the bleeding.”

Rocha said the death has been especially hard for his sister, who Medici was dating.

“They were thinking about marriage and all that,” he told WCVB. “It’s horrible.”

Family and friends have set up a GoFundMe page to cover transportation and funeral costs. Relatives noted on the page that Medici was “happily engaged.”

“He loved hiking, biking, surfing and various other sports. There was never a bad time for him. He was always joyful and willing to help others, even going as far as feeding the homeless,” the page reads. “His laughter filled our home and he will be greatly missed by us all.”