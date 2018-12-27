A 20-Year-Old Cruise Ship Performer Fell Overboard on Christmas — and He's Still Missing

The U.S. Coast Guard announced on Wednesday that a search is underway for a 20-year-old man who went overboard from a Royal Caribbean cruise ship on Christmas.

Arron Hough, a citizen of the United Kingdom, went missing 267 miles northwest of Aguadilla, Puerto Rico, from a Harmony of the Seas ship, the Coast Guard’s news release said.

Hough listed himself as a dancer/vocalist at Royal Caribbean Productions on his Facebook page.

A Royal Caribbean spokesperson told PEOPLE in a statement that “a member of the entertainment team onboard Harmony of the Seas en route to Philipsburg, St. Maarten, did not report to work as scheduled.”

“We are saddened to report that after a review of the ship’s closed-circuitcamera footage, he was observed entering an area on Deck 5 at around 4 a.m. and was not seen again,” the spokesperson continued.

The spokesperson said that “local authorities were notified and a ship-wide search for the crew member was conducted.”

Coast Guard members in San Juan, Puerto Rico, were alerted about Hough’s disappearance on Tuesday. A Coast Guard airplane crew and a Coast Guard ship crew are conducting the search.

Harmony of the Seas — which started in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Sunday — remains on its seven-day voyage. “Our Care Team is providing support to the family and friends of our colleague, and our thoughts and prayers are with them during this difficult time,” the Royal Caribbean spokesperson says.

Urdang Academy, where Hough said that he studied, tweeted, “We are all praying for @Arronhoughxox and his family. Please keep up your hope and faith that he is found safe and sound as soon as possible.”

Days before the incident, Hough tweeted, “Beneath the water is beauty.. Always look beneath the surface before you decide on things.”