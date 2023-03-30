Army Staff Sergeant Killed After U.S. Helicopter Crash Was Expecting First Baby with His Wife

Caleb Gore had spent over 13 years as a service member of the Army, with 11 of those years served as a sergeant

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Published on March 30, 2023 09:10 PM
Caleb Gore
Photo: Facebook

A sergeant expecting his first baby is among the nine individuals killed after two U.S. Army Blackhawk helicopters crashed during a routine training mission in Kentucky on Wednesday.

"The accident occurred at approximately 10 p.m. when the two helicopters were conducting a planned training exercise in and around the local Fort Campbell training area," a release from the 101st Airborne Division said Thursday.

"The Army has deployed an aviation safety team from Fort Rucker, Ala., to conduct a thorough investigation into the accident," the statement added.

While the Army did not immediately release the identity of the nine victims killed in the crash, Pastor Tim Gore of Fremont Missionary Baptist Church in North Carolina shared on Facebook that one of the passengers was his son, Caleb Gore.

"My precious son Caleb was killed in a tragic helicopter accident last night. He was the light of my world, and I have no words to express my grief right now," wrote Tim. "My words are my tears right now. Please pray for us all."

Caleb Gore
Facebook

Caleb had spent over 13 years as a service member of the Army, with 11 of those years served as a sergeant, according to his LinkedIn profile. Per NBC affiliate WSMV-TV, he was 25 years old.

Tim told WRAL that Caleb's wife Haley is pregnant with their first child.

"They just found out yesterday it was a boy," he said, sharing that she is currently about three weeks pregnant. "She was my son's childhood love, so the grief of the moment stretches pretty deep right now." Tim also remembered his son as a "hero."

"Not just in the sense that he was in the army but just who he was as a person," he said. "He was a tank. He was literally a tank. If Captain America walked in the door, that's exactly what I would think he would look like."

Brigadier General John Lubas, the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) deputy commanding general for operations, shared in Thursday's press release that the division's "number one priority is caring for the families and the soldiers within our combat aviation brigade."

"This is a truly tragic loss for these families, our Division, and Fort Campbell," he added.

