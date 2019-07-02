U.S. Army Specialist Comes Out on Live TV at N.Y.C. Pride Parade: 'This Is Absolutely Incredible'

This year’s Pride was extra meaningful for Spc. Brion Houston of Vermont.

While attending the 2019 New York City Pride March on Sunday, the U.S. army specialist came out during a live broadcast with ABC News, explaining in an interview that it was his “first Pride ever.”

When asked if he was out to his colleagues in the military yet, Houston said, “I’m not yet, but now I am so, congrats.”

“This is my coming out,” he continued, as the crowd behind him cheered and clapped. “With my cousin and all my friends. This is absolutely incredible!”

“On the 50th anniversary of Stonewall, there’s no better time to be out in the military than right now,” Houston added.

Dozens of celebrities — including Neil Patrick Harris and numerous Bravo stars — showed up for the city’s celebration of World Pride and the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots, which started the gay rights movement.

“What a spectacular day. What a spectacular time. World Pride 2019 in NYC was an extraordinary experience, seeing literally millions of people spreading love and positivity,” Harris, 46, captioned one group shot of husband David Burtka and their kids, 8½-year-old twins Gideon Scott and Harper Grace.

“No conflict. No problems. Just love. So honored to share this with my husband @dbelicious and with our kids. Just an overwhelming outpouring of love,” he continued, adding the hashtag “#grateful.”

Sunday’s parade capped off the end of Pride Month, which is celebrated in June each year.

“It ain’t over yet!” actress Mindy Kaling told her 4.2 million Instagram followers on Sunday. “There are so many organizations and ways to show your support to our LGBTQIA friends. How have you celebrated #pride? ❤️💛💚💙💜.”