Ark. Man on Ventilator in the ICU After Falling Off Ladder While Decorating for the Holidays

An Arkansas man fell from a ladder while decorating his home for a community holiday tradition and is now recovering from his injuries in the hospital.

Crystal Valentine tells PEOPLE her husband Mark was putting up a Mickey Mouse Christmas wreath on Sunday morning when he fell off an 18-foot ladder outside of their Bentonville home.

"Mark hit our driveway, then the ladder fell on top of him," she explains. "Our neighbor was outside and heard him fall."

A Facebook post on Mark's page said he's "hung [the wreath] multiple times in the past using exact same ladder/method [with] no problem."

The holiday decorations were in preparation for the family's annual Bentonville Heart Lites animated display, which has been held at their home between Thanksgiving and New Year's Eve every year since 2014, according to their Facebook page.

This year was expected to be their last, with the Valentines citing "family obligations and neighborhood complaints" as the reason for bringing their community tradition to an end.

Following the fall, Mark was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was admitted to the ICU and put on a ventilator under sedation, according to a GoFundMe page set up on his behalf.

Crystal says she later learned that Mark suffered 10 broken ribs (six of which were double broken, all on the left side), one collapsed lung and a hematoma on his head, requiring 13 stitches. She also noted that Mark's other lung collapsed on Wednesday.

While Mark remained hospitalized, the Bentonville community rallied around the Valentine family, launching the GoFundMe page and a Meal Train site to help Crystal and their two children.

On the GoFundMe, which has raised over $26,000, organizer Stacey Spangler said "this family has gone above and beyond for so many years to give our community this [Christmas lights] experience."

"Not only that, but they also use their talents and efforts to give back to different charities and bring awareness to worthy causes," she noted, referring to how the Valentine family chooses to keep their light display free for the public but asks for donations for multiple sclerosis research.

"He's a great guy, he's always willing to lend a hand and participates in as many things as he can," neighbor BJ Phillips added to NBC/Fox affiliate KNWA/KFTA.

In a statement to PEOPLE on Friday, Crystal expressed her gratitude for the community and confirmed that Mark's lungs have since been showing signs of improvement and healing.

"He is still resting with the three sedation medications. And his blood pressure, although still low, is starting to stabilize," she says. "On Saturday morning, a group of people who do the same lights we do are coming over to help put the rest of our display up and help me get it running."

"I'm so thankful that God has put so many great people in our lives," she continues. "We have had people bring us meals every night, the GoFundMe page Stacey set up has been amazing, people have just ordered groceries and had them delivered for us. And of course, all the people praying!"

"It's overwhelming and amazing how this community still comes together," Crystal added, per NBC affiliate KCRA. "We may not be the smallest community anymore but in a lot of ways we still are."