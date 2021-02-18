Ark. Man, 69, Dies Trying to Rescue Beloved Calf from Frozen Pond: 'A Heartbreaking Loss'

An Arkansas man has tragically died after he fell into a frozen pond while attempting to save his beloved calf, according to officials.

The Logan County Sheriff's Office confirmed the incident in a statement on Facebook Wednesday, identifying the victim as Jessie Roberts, a 69-year-old man from Magazine.

Officials said Roberts was last seen on Tuesday but they learned of the fatal accident on Wednesday.

According to police, a male friend had gone by Roberts' home to check on him but was unable to find him at the house.

The friend later spotted Roberts' truck near the pond and went to look for him, officials said. However, when he was still unable to find him there, the friend then called Roberts' loved ones for assistance.

The sheriff's office said they were eventually alerted of the incident after Roberts' friends and family "determined that he was not somewhere else and that he may be in the pond."

An "overwhelming response" of Magazine residents came to the scene and assisted with the search before Roberts' body and a dead calf were located in the frozen pond, according to officials.

In the wake of the devastating discovery, Roberts' family told police that "they have no doubt that when Jessie saw the calf get stuck in the pond, he went in to get the calf out."

Authorities believe Roberts was alone when the incident unfolded.

"Jessie loved farming and loved his cattle," the sheriff's office wrote in their post, citing Roberts' family. "It is a heartbreaking loss for his family and friends, and our thoughts and prayers go out to them."