Arkansas Couple Celebrates 80th Wedding Anniversary

Uvie Evatt is 101 and her husband Leroy Evatt is 103

An Arkansas couple are celebrating their 80th wedding anniversary.

Uvie Evatt, 101, and her husband Leroy Evatt, 103, have been married for eight decades, but their relationship dates back longer than they remember.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Oh I don't know, I wouldn't even guess, I forgot, I don't know, forever!" Uvie told KCAU-TV Sioux City with a laugh.

The couple – who grew up together in Vilonia – told the outlet their long lasting relationship is the result of good communication and teamwork.

"I'm the head of the house, she's the neck, she controls the head," Leroy told KCAU-TV.

When a reporter asked Uvie if she was the "leader" in their relationship, she laughed as she remarked, "That's what he said," while she pointed to her husband.

The couple share a daughter, granddaughter and a few grandchildren.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Oh man! There's nothing in the whole world like them!" Uvie said of the little ones.