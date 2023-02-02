Human Interest Arkansas 12-Year-Old Spreads Kindness by Sending Night Lights to Kids in Foster Care Amelia Lisowe says she wants children to "feel less scared and more safe" By Staff Author Published on February 2, 2023 01:08 PM Share Tweet Pin Email After being told she was too young to volunteer, but still wanting to make an impact, young Amelia Lisowe decided to start an initiative, Lisowe's Lights, to provide thousands of children in the Arkansas foster system with night lights to "help them feel less scared." Learn more about her kind acts in the video above.