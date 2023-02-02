Arkansas 12-Year-Old Spreads Kindness by Sending Night Lights to Kids in Foster Care

Amelia Lisowe says she wants children to "feel less scared and more safe"

By Staff Author
Published on February 2, 2023 01:08 PM

After being told she was too young to volunteer, but still wanting to make an impact, young Amelia Lisowe decided to start an initiative, Lisowe's Lights, to provide thousands of children in the Arkansas foster system with night lights to "help them feel less scared." Learn more about her kind acts in the video above.

