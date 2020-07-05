Maria A. Salgado Lopez was discovered by park rangers approximately 100 ft. below the rim

Arizona Woman, 59, Falls to Her Death While Hiking and Taking Photos at Grand Canyon

An Arizona woman hiking Mather Point in Grand Canyon National Park was attempting to take photos when she fell to her death on Friday, the park said in a press release.

Maria A. Salgado Lopez, 59, of Scottsdale was hiking off-trail and taking photos with family when she accidentally stepped off the edge of Mather Point.

The Grand Canyon Regional Communications Center was alerted of the incident at 12:35 p.m. local time. Park rangers later discovered Lopez's body approximately 100 ft. below the rim.

"An investigation into the incident is being conducted by the National Park Service and the Coconino County Medical Examiner's Office," the park said.

Park officials also reminded visitors of safety guidelines for the Fourth of July weekend. "Grand Canyon National Park staff encourage all visitors to have a safe visit this holiday weekend by staying on designated trails and walkways, always keeping a safe distance from the edge of the rim, and staying behind railings and fences at overlooks," the park said.

This is now the second death to occur in the past month at the Grand Canyon National Park.

On June 26, Catherine Houe, 49, of Daly City, California, died after suffering heatstroke symptoms while hiking into the Grand Canyon to Phantom Ranch, USA Today reported.