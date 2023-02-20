Ariz. Woman Dead After Fall from Disneyland Parking Garage: Loss Is 'Excruciating,' Says Husband

Anaheim police worked to keep Marney Schoenfeld, of Scottsdale, alive after finding her at the base of the parking structure, but she was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital

Published on February 20, 2023 04:04 PM
Disneyland
Photo: Jeff Gritchen/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty

Detectives in Orange County, Calif., are investigating the death of woman at Disneyland who either jumped or fell to her death from a parking structure at the resort on Feb. 18, Anaheim Police tell PEOPLE.

"The investigation is ongoing and detectives are asking anyone with information to contact police," says Anaheim police Sgt. Jon McClintock.

Police, who responded to the incident at the Mickey and Friends parking shortly after 6:50 p.m., attempted to keep the victim alive until paramedics arrived and transported her to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead.

It's still unclear whether she was a guest at the park.

The victim has been identified as 46-year-old Marney Schoenfeld from Scottsdale, Ariz., a spokesman with the Orange County Coroner's Office confirmed to PEOPLE.

Schoenfeld's husband described Marney's death as "excruciating," according to the San Jose Mercury News.

Disneyland
AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

"She was a loving mother to her daughter, Sydney," Randy Schoenfeld, an Arizona real estate agent, said in an email statement to outlet. "She was a caring wife to me. She was a talented hairstylist of 23 years and her clients loved her."

Since its opening in 2000, several deaths have occurred at Disneyland's seven-story parking structure, one of the nation's largest which can accommodate over 10,000 vehicles.

In December, a man in his 50s died after falling from the structure, which police described as "likely a suicide," according to the Los Angeles Times.

Three other men also died as a result of falls from the parking facility between 2010 and 2016.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.

