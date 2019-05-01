Arizona Mom Stung 30 Times After Beehive Falls from Tree, Lands on Head While Picking Up Son

Image zoom Getty

An Arizona woman is now recovering after she was stung dozens of times when a beehive fell from a tree on Monday and exploded on the top of her head.

According to CBS 5, the woman — who asked to remain anonymous — had just gotten out of the car while picking up her son from daycare when a powerful gust of wind knocked a “basketball-sized” hive from its place on a tree, sending it falling directly on her head. The hive released dozens of bees that stung the woman all over her body nearly 20 to 30 times, she told the news station.

“Walking up to the house and with my wonderful luck, the second I got out of my car and walk under it, it falls on my head,” said the woman, who lives in the Phoenix suburb of Tempe. “Yes, it fell directly on my head. I heard it explode on my head.”

She added of where the bees stung her, “My head, my shoulders, my arms, my fingers.”

According to the Associated Press, winds in the area were blowing at 45 mph on Monday afternoon at the time of the incident.

The woman immediately showered and took Benadryl — an antihistamine that can help with itching and swelling — before she was evaluated by emergency personnel and driven to the hospital by her husband. Firefighters then hit the hive with foam to protect others since a school is located nearby.

According to CBS 5, the daycare called a beekeeper to take care of the hive on Friday, but the earliest they could come was Monday evening. The incident would happen just hours before their appointment.

Despite the pain she endured, the woman says she’s glad the bee attack happened to her and not to her son, or someone else.

“I’m happy that I’m not allergic,” she told the station. “I’m glad it didn’t happen to somebody who was, so I’m okay with it happening to me.”

Justin Schmidt, an insect behaviorist at the Southwest Biological Institute, recommends not swatting at bees in the event you encounter a swarm.

“Bees don’t form images in the same way that humans do,” he told Scientific American. “They use vision primarily to detect motion, and quick or jerky movements near a nest are interpreted as a threat.”

Schmidt says if the bees begin to attack, cover your face and run immediately to an enclosed shelter, like a car, and to never jump into a body of water — bees will wait long periods of time for you to surface for air.