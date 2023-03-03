Ariz. Man Who Lost Cashier Job Gets Help from Hundreds of Strangers Thanks to Son's LinkedIn Post

After losing his job, an Arizona man was feeling a bit lost about employment status. Thanks to his son — and countless strangers — he now has some control when it comes to figuring out his next step.

As soon as Peter Judge, 59, lost his job at a local grocery store last week, he called his son — and spent the next two hours on the phone together, according to ABC affiliate KNXV-TV.

"I was in a zone I've never been in before," Judge told the outlet.

Speaking with The Washington Post, Judge explained that had concerns about how long he would be able to manage his expenses without a job, but didn't "want to file for unemployment."

"I just want to go out and get a job," he told the newspaper.

Ultimately, his son, who works in marketing, decided to try something his dad wouldn't be able to do on his own: share his story on LinkedIn.

In a post on the platform, Patrick McCarthy wrote that his father, who didn't have an account, "loved his job" — and his customers.

"He loves being the reason people come back. He loves seeing customers seek out his lane for check-ins and updates," McCarthy shared. "Most of his professional stints have lasted 10+ years. As anyone would be, he's shocked. Overwhelmed. Scared. Emotional."

"His network is not like mine. He doesn't even really know how to make his next move. But I know whoever is reading this and this LinkedIn community can make magic happen," his son added.

Continuing, he wrote, "For anyone in the Phoenix area or those looking for remote employees with a LOT of customer-facing, customer service, and service industry experience, DM me or leave a comment and I can put you in touch with my dad."

"I'm excited for his next step," he added. "This guy is someone you want on your team."

As proof of the "magic" the community could create, the post ended up getting thousands of reactions — and hundreds of comments filled with advice, support and job leads.

One comment even came from LinkedIn itself.

"Pete sounds like a top-tier employee! 💙 Keep us posted as he progresses on his journey, as well as any tips or insights either of you learn along the way - it may help those in a similar situation," read a reply from the platform.

The post has since been edited to share one piece of big news: Judge has his own LinkedIn account now. "Go connect with him and let's get him employed!" McCarthy wrote in an update.

As for what the future holds, the pair told The Washington Post that they're currently looking through all the offers that have come in to figure out the best fit.

Either way, it's been an incredible experience.

"What's happened in this past week with the reaction has completely restored my faith in humanity, period," Judge told the newspaper.