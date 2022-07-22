"It's just been such a tremendous gift," Melanie Shaha said of her son Matt's decision to help make her a wig

Arizona Man Grows Out His Hair for 2 Years in Order to Make a Wig for Mom Battling Brain Tumor

An Arizona woman has her son to thank for a new head of hair.

Melanie Shaha lost her hair in 2018 after undergoing radiation treatment following the third reoccurrence of a benign tumor on her pituitary gland, according to Today.

"Not having hair, you stick out like a sore thumb and well-meaning people can say things that break your heart," she told the outlet. "I don't mind being sick but I mind looking sick. I'd rather blend in and not stand out at the store."

While having lunch together one day that year, her son made what started off as a joking suggestion. "I said, 'Why don't I grow out my hair to make a wig for you?'" Matt, 27, told the outlet.

For the next two and a half years, Matt — whose locks were closest to his mom's in terms of color and texture — grew out his hair, according to Fox station KSAZ-TV.

Then in March, when his hair was 12 inches long, it was time to cut it all off, according to Today.

"We were super-pumped and when they started cutting, we bawled," recalled Melanie.

Melanie & Matt's Hair Journey Credit: Mercedes Berg Photography

According to KSAZ-TV, Matt also paid $2,000 for a California wig-maker Compassionate Creations to make the hand-stitched hairpiece.

"Had to share these candid shots of our client Melanie rocking her custom built wig!" the company wrote on social media earlier this month. "We had the perfect blond supplemental hair in stock to pair with their submissions and couldn't be happier with the results! ⁣"

For Melanie, her new hair is a happy outcome.