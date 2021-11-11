Lt. Chad Brackman was a 22-year veteran of the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office and "a very important member" of the community, Sheriff Paul Penzone said

Ariz. Sheriff's Lieutenant, 47, Dies After Being Struck by Car While Off-Duty: 'A Very Good Man'

An Arizona community is in mourning after a beloved sheriff's lieutenant was struck and killed by a vehicle on Wednesday.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) confirmed the tragic incident in a post on Facebook, identifying the lieutenant as Chad Brackman, a 22-year veteran of the sheriff's office.

"It is with great sadness that I share with you Lieutenant Chad Brackman was struck by a vehicle this morning," Sheriff Paul Penzone said in a statement. "Lt. Brackman, a 22-year veteran of the Sheriff's Office, was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, where he later passed away."

"Please keep him and his family in your thoughts and prayers during this very difficult time," Penzone added.

Speaking to reporters at a press conference, Penzone said Brackman, 47, was working traffic control off-duty in Scottsdale when a driver — whose identity has not been released — struck him with their vehicle.

"The impact was so severe that, although he was transported here to Scottsdale Osborn [Medical Center], where they did everything within their powers to try to save his life, it was unsuccessful," Penzone said.

At this time, details of the collision remain unclear. The Scottsdale Police Department is currently investigating the incident, officials announced during the conference.

Brackman was a member of MCSO's Lake Patrol division, Penzone said. He was also married with two children, two stepchildren and a large extended family. Loved ones from out of state are currently on their way to Arizona to be together and mourn Brackman's death, according to the sheriff.

"We have again lost a very important member — not only of our community but of the law enforcement community. A very good man," Penzone said. "He has a beautiful family and they are suffering now."

"As always, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, the men and women will stand strong and stand tall, and although we will feel this very deeply and suffer from it, we will not be broken, but we will mourn heavily the loss of our friend and family member," Penzone added.

The sheriff's department said they would be offering counseling services to those in need are are planning a car wash, in partnership with the Memorial Fund, to raise money for the Brackman family.

The car wash is scheduled to be held on Friday at Cobblestone Auto Spa in Scottsdale from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. All proceeds will go directly to Brackman's family.