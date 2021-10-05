Police are urging people not to leave children unsupervised after a young girl was killed while playing in a parked car

Arizona Girl Dies After Car Window 'Rolled Up on Her': 'It's Heart-Wrenching'

A young girl was killed in Arizona this weekend when a car window "rolled up on her," the Phoenix Police Department said.

Officers responded to reports of a traffic collision around 7:30 p.m. local time, authorities said.

"When officers arrived they learned this was not actually a traffic collision, but a juvenile girl had been injured while playing inside a parked vehicle at a residence," police said.

"The investigation showed the child was injured when one of the vehicle's power windows was rolled up on her," they added.

The victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition but was later pronounced dead, authorities said.

"There are no obvious signs of foul play at this time," police said. "The medical examiner will determine the cause and manner of death."

Her identity and age have not been released.

Janette Fennell, president of Kids and Cars — a nonprofit focused on vehicle safety issues involving children — told azfamily.com that a couple kids die each year from accidents involving power windows in vehicles.

"People don't understand the power that these windows go up. It has between 30 to 40 pounds of force and it takes 22 pounds of force to break the trachea," said Fennell, who noted the importance of not leaving unsupervised children in vehicles.

"The temperatures can rise and kids can die really quickly from the heat but maybe what they aren't thinking about is the dangers of power windows, maybe they aren't thinking about kids knocking cars into gear or trunk entrapment," she told the outlet.

