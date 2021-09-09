Arizona Father Forgives Driver Charged in Crash That Killed His 'Joyful' 11-Year-Old Daughter

Alysah Marin, 11, was pronounced dead at a local hospital following a "serious vehicle collision" in Phoenix earlier this month

An Arizona man is choosing to forgive the man involved in a fatal car accident that killed his young daughter.

On the afternoon of Sept. 3, authorities responded to a "serious vehicle collision" in Phoenix, according to a news release from the Phoenix Police Department. Officers say the incident took place after a silver sedan "abruptly changed lanes," hitting another car as well as a group of pedestrians walking on the sidewalk.

One of the pedestrians, identified by police as 11-year-old girl Alysah Marin, was pronounced dead at the hospital. Four of the other victims were "seriously injured," according to the authorities: two boys, 9 and 14, as well as an 18-year-old woman and a 32-year-old woman.

In an interview with CBS station KPHO, Alysah's father, Daniel Marin, said that the group included his wife and their two sons and niece.

Officers on the scene say the driver of the silver sedan, Fernando De La Garza, was "exhibiting signs of impairment" at the time of the collision. De La Garza, 51, was booked into Maricopa County Jail on one count of manslaughter, one count of endangerment and two counts of aggravated assault. He is being held on a $200,000 bond and will appear in court on Friday, according to online jail records.

Alysah's father, who was at work at the time of the crash, told KPHO said that despite his family's unimaginable loss, he does "forgive" De La Garza.

"Even if he was impaired, I have a strong faith," he said.

As for his daughter, Daniel said he's "going to remember her for who she is, she was so joyful."

A GoFundMe created to help cover medical and funeral expenses remembered Alysah as a "loving girl."

"Alysah was a wonderful student, daughter, sister, and friend. She was a happy and loving girl with a love of learning that was apparent to all her teachers and classmates," reads a post on the fundraising page.

"We are asking for support for her parents and siblings to cover medical expenses and funeral costs," the post continues. "Please continue to send prayers, thoughts and support to this wonderful family."