Emergency Crews Remove Body of 31-Year-Old Man Found Stuck Inside Waterslide Support Pipe

The Scottsdale Police Department confirmed the man who died at Eldorado Aquatic & Fitness Center was 31-year-old Ryan Kelly

Arizona police recovered the body of a 31-year-old man on Monday night after he became stuck inside a water slide support pipe at a Scottsdale theme park.

The victim was identified as 31-year-old Ryan Kelly, the Scottsdale Police Department confirms to PEOPLE.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

According to AZFamily, an officer with the Scottsdale Police Department was patrolling the area near Eldorado Aquatic & Fitness Center just after midnight on Monday when they heard a man's "muffled screams for help."

The man's cries reportedly led officers to find him inside a large steel pipe that supports one of the fitness center's waterslides. The pipe served as a "megaphone" for the man's calls, allowing the officer to hear him from a quarter-mile distance, according to the outlet.

Emergency personnel communicated with the man during their rescue attempt, but he stopped responding after an hour into their efforts, Kevin Watts of the Scottsdale Police Department told AZFamily. Crews had to take apart the slide to reach his body, which they recovered around 7 a.m., AZCentral reported.

"We did have initial contact with that subject while he was inside of that structure, but shortly after contact he stopped communicating,” Watts said during a press conference, according to KPNX.

The victim was later identified as Kelly.

Watts said Kelly climbed a fence to enter the center, then made his way up the slide to lower himself inside the hollow pipe.

"For whatever reason, [he] climbed up on the large slide that is here for this pool and climbed down inside of a support tube of the superstructure for that large slide," he told reporters.

"It wasn’t an easy feat," Watts added. "It took some work to get down in there."

An investigation is ongoing, KPNX reported, and a medical examiner will determine how Kelly died.

Pools at the center were closed on Monday and Tuesday but are expected to reopen on Wednesday, according to a page on the city's website.

RELATED VIDEO: Mom Shares Shocking Picture of the Moment Her Baby Fractures Leg Going Down Slide to Warn Others

Photos of Eldorado Aquatic & Fitness Center posted online show large pools for Scottsdale residents to cool off in a city where temperatures are often high during the summer months.