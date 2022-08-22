Ariz. Hiker Missing After Group Was 'Swept Off Their Feet' by Flood Waters at Zion National Park

Jetal Agnihotri has been missing since Friday after she did not return from her hike, according to the National Parks Service

By
Published on August 22, 2022 02:40 PM
Cars enter Zion's National Park on September 15, 2015 in Springdale, Utah. Four hikers died and three are missing after a flash flood yesterday that also killed several woman and children in two vans that were swept away by the flood waters.
Photo: George Frey/Getty

Officials are still searching for a hiker who went missing last week when a flash flood suddenly struck at Zion National Park.

Jetal Agnihotri, of Tucson, Arizona, has been missing since Friday after she did not return from a hike in the Narrows, according to a press release from the National Parks Service.

That same day, parks officials said "multiple hikers" were "swept off their feet" by floodwaters from the Virgin River around 2:15 p.m. local time.

The Narrows and Riverside Walk remain closed as a result of the continued operation, per the press release.

Amateur video of the flood shared by CBS affiliate KUTV appears to show an individual floating downstream as the water rushes by a group of bystanders on shore.

The victims' family told the outlet that they believe the person in the video is Jetal.

Utah, Zion National Park, Virgin River flooding in storm
Getty

Pujan Agnihotri, Jetal's brother, told KUTV that the victim was checking out the Narrows after separating herself from her hiking group.

Mostafa Javadian, Jetal's friend of two years, told FOX affiliate KSTU that the group received word about the flash floods, but Jetal was still interested in seeing the upper portion of the Narrows.

However, Jetal did not return to the parking lot by 5:30 p.m. as she had promised when the group split up, Javadian said.

Parks officials responded "immediately" after receiving the report about Jetal's disappearance, according to the NPS press release. More than 20 individuals are on hand for the "large-scale response."

The missing hiker's backpack has been located with her belongings inside, Javadian told KTSU.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

The Narrows is designated as a "strenuous" hike, and can take about eight hours to complete, according to Zion National Park's 2022 information guide.

Hikers "are responsible" for checking conditions prior to attempting the trail that runs along the Virgin River, which is prone to flash flooding.

Jetal is just one of several people impacted by Friday's flood, according to park officials.

One injured hiker was found near the Temple of Sinawava after being "swept downstream several hundred yards," per the release. The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Park rangers also discovered "several hikers" who sought high ground and "were isolated by high water," and eventually helped them safely escape.

Javadian described Jetal as "a good fighter" and said is not one to give up in the face of adversity. "She's one of the most wonderful person that I have ever seen," he explained to the outlet. "I mean she's kind with anybody."

Jetal's family has since traveled to Utah as the search for her continues, Pujan told KUTV.

Related Articles
OREGON, UNITED STATES - 2014/11/07: View of Multnomah Falls with foot bridge in the fall, a waterfall near Portland along the Columbia River Gorge in Oregon, USA. (Photo by Wolfgang Kaehler/LightRocket via Getty Images)
Hiker Dies After Falling 100 Feet from a Trail at Columbia River Gorge in Oregon
Video Shows Waterspout Come Ashore Before Destroying Several Homes on Maryland Island
Video Shows Waterspout Come Ashore Before Destroying Several Homes on Maryland Island
Lake Mead National Recreation Area is a U.S. National Recreation Area located in southeastern Nevada and northwestern Arizona. It is managed by the U.S. National Park Service. Lake Mead NRA follows the Colorado River corridor from the westernmost boundary of Grand Canyon National Park to just north of the cities of Laughlin, Nevada and Bullhead City, Arizona. Formation of Lake MEad began in 1935, less than a year before Hoover Dam was completed. Lake Mead NRA features water recreation, including boating, swimming and fishing.
More Human Remains Found in Lake Mead, the 4th Such Discovery Since May
Members of a rescue team assist a family out of a boat on July 28, 2022 in Quicksand, Kentucky. Storms that dropped as much as 12 inches of rain in some parts of Eastern Kentucky have caused devastating floods in some areas and have claimed at least eight lives.
At Least 16 Dead amid Ky. Flooding, Death Toll Expected to Rise: 'May Have Even Lost Entire Families'
Sunset on Mount Denali previously known as Mount McKinley, the highest mountain peak in North America, at 20, 310 feet above sea level. Alaska Mountain Range, Denali National Park and Preserve.. (Photo by: Joe Sohm/Visions of America/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)
Austrian Mountain Climber Found Dead After Going Missing in Alaska's Denali National Park
Xi Chen
Wife Speaks Out After Dad of 3 Dies While Climbing in Snow and Rain Near Mount Washington
Locals Trapped After Yellowstone Closes All Entrances Due to Historic Flooding
Yellowstone Closes All Entrances Due to Extreme Flooding 'Never Seen in Our Lifetimes Before'
Newburyport and Mutual Aid Partners Continue Water Search Throughout Night Into Morning for Missing 6-Year-Old Boy
Mom Dies After Jumping into Mass. River to Rescue Kids, Search for Missing Son Turns to Recovery Operation
Sarah E. Erway
Body Found in River Presumed to Be Missing Woman Who Went Over Va. Dam on Memorial Day
Man's body found in south Indianapolis pond; 3 children found dead in car in pond
Missing Dad and 3 Kids Found Dead in Indiana Lake 1 Week After They Were Last Seen by Family
Officer
Police Say 2 Bodies Found After Men Went Missing in Milwaukee Storm Waters While Trying to Rescue Child
Newburyport and Mutual Aid Partners Continue Water Search Throughout Night Into Morning for Missing 6-Year-Old Boy
Body of 6-Year-Old Boy Found in Mass. River After Mom Died Trying to Save Him During Family Trip
rock formation Angels Landing, narrow path to the top, Zion National Park, Utah, USA
Missing Hiker Found Dead After Suspected Fall at Utah's Zion National Park
Minneapolis Girl Ellie Ragin,6, Missing As Woman Is Found Dead Inside Home. Rice County Sheriff's Office
Minn. Police Worried They 'Might Not' Find 6-Year-Old Girl Who Went Missing After Mother's Death
Kevin Poole
Body Found in Mississippi River Identified as Missing Teen Who Tried to Save 2 Sisters: 'Heartbreaking'
Severe flash floods in Buchanan County, Virginia
44 People Found Following Flash Flooding in Southwest Virginia