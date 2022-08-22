Ariz. Hiker Missing After Group Was 'Swept Off Their Feet' by Flood Waters at Zion National Park

Officials are still searching for a hiker who went missing last week when a flash flood suddenly struck at Zion National Park.

Jetal Agnihotri, of Tucson, Arizona, has been missing since Friday after she did not return from a hike in the Narrows, according to a press release from the National Parks Service.

That same day, parks officials said "multiple hikers" were "swept off their feet" by floodwaters from the Virgin River around 2:15 p.m. local time.

The Narrows and Riverside Walk remain closed as a result of the continued operation, per the press release.

Amateur video of the flood shared by CBS affiliate KUTV appears to show an individual floating downstream as the water rushes by a group of bystanders on shore.

The victims' family told the outlet that they believe the person in the video is Jetal.

Pujan Agnihotri, Jetal's brother, told KUTV that the victim was checking out the Narrows after separating herself from her hiking group.

Mostafa Javadian, Jetal's friend of two years, told FOX affiliate KSTU that the group received word about the flash floods, but Jetal was still interested in seeing the upper portion of the Narrows.

However, Jetal did not return to the parking lot by 5:30 p.m. as she had promised when the group split up, Javadian said.

Parks officials responded "immediately" after receiving the report about Jetal's disappearance, according to the NPS press release. More than 20 individuals are on hand for the "large-scale response."

The missing hiker's backpack has been located with her belongings inside, Javadian told KTSU.

The Narrows is designated as a "strenuous" hike, and can take about eight hours to complete, according to Zion National Park's 2022 information guide.

Hikers "are responsible" for checking conditions prior to attempting the trail that runs along the Virgin River, which is prone to flash flooding.

Jetal is just one of several people impacted by Friday's flood, according to park officials.

One injured hiker was found near the Temple of Sinawava after being "swept downstream several hundred yards," per the release. The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Park rangers also discovered "several hikers" who sought high ground and "were isolated by high water," and eventually helped them safely escape.

Javadian described Jetal as "a good fighter" and said is not one to give up in the face of adversity. "She's one of the most wonderful person that I have ever seen," he explained to the outlet. "I mean she's kind with anybody."

Jetal's family has since traveled to Utah as the search for her continues, Pujan told KUTV.