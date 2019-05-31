10-Month-Old Boy Dies from Choking on Pine Cone at Daycare: 'He Was My Heart,' Says Grandmother

Image zoom Areon Ellington Family Photo

A North Carolina family is mourning the death of a 10-month-old boy who died on Wednesday after choking on a pine cone at daycare.

Areon Ellington’s family is looking for answers after the boy died around 11 a.m., just hours after his doting grandmother, Helena Harris, dropped him off at A Hug A Day Care in Raleigh, WRAL reports.

“The daycare lady called me and told me that I needed to get to the daycare because Areon was choking on something,” Harris told the station.

Staff told Harris that Ellington found the pine cone while playing in the yard, and no charges have been filed, WRAL reported. Raleigh police said the boy’s death was an accident, but authorities are investigating the incident, according to WTVD.

Raleigh police did not immediately respond to a request for comment from PEOPLE.

“He was about to have his 1-year-old birthday,” Harris told WRAL. “My grandbaby is gone — somebody needs to be responsible for what happened to him.”

Daycare staff did not immediately respond to PEOPLE, but “neighbors said she is a good woman who runs a good daycare,” WTVD reported.

Officials with the Department of Health and Human Services’ Division of Child Development and Early Education called the death a “tragedy” in a statement to PEOPLE and said that the agency has issued a summary suspension of the daycare’s license.

“The investigation is on-going so by law, we cannot comment on it,” the statement reads. “The provider cannot operate while we continue the investigation … The Division issues a Summary Suspension when the Department determines that emergency action is required to protect the health, safety or welfare of the children in a child care facility licensed by the Department.”

Online records show that the state made five unannounced visits to the daycare over the last three years and found three violations, with one as recent as January.

An outraged relative enlisted the help of the public with a Facebook post, calling on the daycare to be held accountable.

“My cousin just loss his 10 month old nephew due to this daycare not doing their job; this baby had a piece of pine cone in his mouth and it blocked his air passage,” the post states. “This baby life is gone y’all due to negligence, no one was watching the baby outside!!!!!”

As for Harris, she told WRAL that she is heartbroken and desperate for answers.

“He was my heart, my heart,” she said. “He was, through our struggles, what was bonding us together.”